South Africa

Truck drivers contracted to Eskom arrested for 'coal theft'

11 November 2022 - 12:41
The trucks belong to an ash transporting company, says Eskom. File image.
Image: Thulani Mbele

Two truck drivers contracted to Eskom were arrested at Kendal power station in Mpumalanga on Wednesday night after allegedly being found in possession of stolen coal. 

The power utility said charges had been laid at Ogies police station. 

“The trucks belonging to an ash transporting company contracted to Eskom were exiting the power station coal gate when they were stopped by security personnel conducting vehicle inspections,” said advocate Karen Pillay, general manager for security at Eskom.

“Both truck drivers resisted the searches and maintained the trucks were empty.

“Coal theft is a highly organised criminal activity and syndicates involved are being enriched through the proceeds derived from the trade in stolen coal. 

Big bribes, illegal guns: Inside the world of the ‘coal mafia’

Syndicates hijack vital coal supplies destined for Eskom power stations.
News
2 months ago

“Eskom continues to lose billions of rand due to the misappropriation of coal and similar commodities, which directly affects production.”

Pillay said there are several illicit coal stockyards and dump sites in the province that are recipients of the coal.

Eskom urged the public to report theft of coal, fuel oil, diesel and all other criminal activities to the Eskom Crime Line: 0800-11-27-22.

