South Africa

High court clerk who charged people to expedite cases to be sentenced

12 November 2022 - 11:40
A high court clerk will be sentenced in January following her fraud conviction.
A high court clerk will be sentenced in January following her fraud conviction.
Image: 123RF/Lukas Gojda

A clerk at the high court in Gqeberha is awaiting sentencing after being convicted of fraud for duping people into paying her to expedite their cases.

The Gqeberha regional court convicted Noxolo Gloria Lutseke, 38, last Friday. She is set to be sentenced on January 16. Hawks spokesperson Capt Yolisa Mgolodela said Lutseke committed the crime six years ago.

“On June 8 2016, Lutseke, who was employed at the high court in Gqeberha as an administration clerk, requested money from members of the public to expedite their request for services,” said Mgolodela.

UIF employee auditing Covid-19 Ters receives death threats

The Unemployment Insurance Fund is worried about the safety of its employees after one was threatened with death while auditing a company that ...
News
2 hours ago

“Another member of the public also complained that she was charged for services and had to pay R2,500 to Lutseke. The member of the public transferred the funds from her bank account to Lutseke as a money voucher to Lutseke’s cellphone. Lutseke also requested one of her co-workers to delete important files from her computer.”

Lutseke was arrested and released on a warning.

“She made a number of court appearances until her ultimate conviction on November 4,” said Mgolodela.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month. 

READ MORE

Reopened inquest into Imam Abdullah Haron’s death to right the wrong of 53 years ago

Imam Abdullah Haron’s widow died without closure exactly 50 years after his death in detention
News
4 days ago

‘I will co-operate fully’: Actress Terry Pheto’s property attached by SIU in Lotto probe

Actress Terry Pheto has denied any involvement in the National Lotteries Commission (NLC) fraud scandal and said she would co-operate fully with ...
News
6 days ago

Ex-municipal manager bust for 'splurging public funds on luxury German car'

The Hawks have swooped on a former Mpumalanga municipal manager for allegedly stealing from the public purse and snapping up a R900,000 Mercedes-Benz.
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. PODCAST | Mokonyane alleges assassination attempts, talks contestation, weeps ... Politics
  2. Zulu royal family lambastes Ramaphosa's conduct in succession battle South Africa
  3. Mixed reactions after Zimbabwe launches first satellite into space Africa
  4. Get your Smart ID and passport at a bank — These are the branches offering the ... South Africa
  5. Controversial business forum makes U-turn on multibillion-rand highway deal News

Latest Videos

Military veterans call for pension and housing issues to be resolved
R10 000 bail for former Transnet legal executive accused of colluding with firm