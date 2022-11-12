Two killed, two badly hurt in collision near Grasmere Plaza

Two people have been killed in a collision between a double-cab bakkie and an SUV on the N1 North near Grasmere Plaza in Johannesburg.
ER24 spokesperson Ross Campbell said a man and a woman were trapped in the bakkie and declared dead on the scene.
Two seriously injured patients who were travelling in the SUV were taken to hospital, he added.
