South Africa

Two killed, two badly hurt in collision near Grasmere Plaza

12 November 2022 - 12:58 By TimesLIVE
A man and a woman have been killed near Grasmere Plaza.
Image: ER24

Two people have been killed in a collision between a double-cab bakkie and an SUV on the N1 North near Grasmere Plaza in Johannesburg.

ER24 spokesperson Ross Campbell said a man and a woman were trapped in the bakkie and declared dead on the scene.

Two seriously injured patients who were travelling in the SUV were taken to hospital, he added.

TimesLIVE

