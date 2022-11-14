South Africa

Durban father sentenced to life in prison for raping daughter

14 November 2022 - 15:59
A Durban father has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the rape of his daughter. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/albund

While dealing with the trauma of being sexually assaulted by her grandfather, an 11-year-old Durban girl was subjected to further pain when her father raped her.

These details were in a victim impact statement submitted to the Ntuzuma regional court, which sentenced the 33-year-old KwaMashu father to life imprisonment for the rape of his daughter in May this year.

Natasha Ramkisson-Kara, regional spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority, said the child was asleep at their home when she woke up to find her father raping her.

“The child was taken to the Phoenix Thuthuzela Care Centre (TCC), where she received the necessary psychosocial services, counselling and support. The man was immediately arrested,” she said.

Acting regional court prosecutor Lisa Abrahams led evidence for the child, her aunt and a medical doctor during the trial.

Abrahams also submitted a victim impact statement compiled by the child and facilitated by court preparation officer Senziwe Mthethwa.

“In her statement, the child said that she was saddened that her father could do such an awful thing to her, especially since he knew that she was still traumatised from being previously raped by her grandfather. The child said that she has lost all trust in men.

“The man was sentenced accordingly, and the court ruled that he was unsuitable to work with children and that his name must be included in the national register for sex offenders,” said Ramkisson-Kara.

