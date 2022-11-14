Stage 3 load-shedding will be implemented from 4pm on Monday afternoon until 5am on Tuesday.
The enforced power cuts will revert to stage 2 between 5am and 4pm on Tuesday before the higher stage returns for the afternoon and evening.
This is due to a high level of breakdowns and depleted emergency generation reserves.
An update is expected from Eskom on Tuesday.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Load-shedding escalates to stage 3
Image: 123RF/kitaec
Stage 3 load-shedding will be implemented from 4pm on Monday afternoon until 5am on Tuesday.
The enforced power cuts will revert to stage 2 between 5am and 4pm on Tuesday before the higher stage returns for the afternoon and evening.
This is due to a high level of breakdowns and depleted emergency generation reserves.
An update is expected from Eskom on Tuesday.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
53GW of new generation capacity needed in next 10 years, says Eskom
Emergency plan to tackle electricity crisis remains work in progress
Give Eskom board space to do its work, says Ramaphosa amid calls to sack CEO
Truck drivers contracted to Eskom arrested for 'coal theft'
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos