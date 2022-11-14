South Africa

Load-shedding escalates to stage 3

14 November 2022 - 14:12 By TimesLIVE
Stage 3 load-shedding has been announced. Stock photo.
Stage 3 load-shedding has been announced. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/kitaec

Stage 3 load-shedding will be implemented from 4pm on Monday afternoon until 5am on Tuesday.

The enforced power cuts will revert to stage 2 between 5am and 4pm on Tuesday before the higher stage returns for the afternoon and evening.

This is due to a high level of breakdowns and depleted emergency generation reserves.

An update is expected from Eskom on Tuesday.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

53GW of new generation capacity needed in next 10 years, says Eskom

About 53GW of new generation capacity, particularly from renewable energy sources including wind and solar, will be required for the period up to ...
News
2 weeks ago

Emergency plan to tackle electricity crisis remains work in progress

President Cyril Ramaphosa promised in late July to implement emergency measures within three months to tackle record blackouts. But those have only ...
News
1 week ago

Give Eskom board space to do its work, says Ramaphosa amid calls to sack CEO

The new Eskom board should be given the space to assess what needs to be done to improve the efficiency of the existing plant and the effectiveness ...
Politics
1 week ago

Truck drivers contracted to Eskom arrested for 'coal theft'

Two truck drivers contracted to Eskom were arrested at Kendal power station in Mpumalanga on Wednesday night after allegedly being found in ...
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Eight-year-old boy mauled to death by neighbour's pit bull in Bloemfontein South Africa
  2. Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala jive Politics
  3. Donkey carts dished out to villagers ‘not usable’ as some break down after ... News
  4. ‘Ramaphosa has no running mate’: chief lobbyist Mondli Gungubele Politics
  5. Friends turn foes: Masina said to blame mates for his troubles Politics

Latest Videos

PODCAST teaser: Cape of Cocaine - The tale of how the Bulgarian mafia ...
Military veterans call for pension and housing issues to be resolved