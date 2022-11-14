Brazen criminals who have turned schools into their playgrounds should be locked up and never be allowed to roam the streets.
This was the word from Georgetown High School governing body deputy chairperson Sandile Ngcobo after a brazen attack and robbery of matric pupils and teachers during a night-time study session at the school on Saturday.
Three armed men are alleged to have broken into the premises by cutting through the fence at the Pietermaritzburg school. They also reportedly held the security guard at gunpoint and demanded keys to the offices.
“We know these are people who reside near the school. On a previous occasion the school was rocked with a similar incident where computers were among items stolen. The suspects were apprehended. However, some of them are working freely and laugh at us,” said Ngcobo.
He said the latest incident had left parents disgusted and outraged and the pupils and teachers shaken.
The plucky security guard and teachers refused to hand over the keys, forcing the robbers to shoot at the padlocks in an attempt to break them open.
Other gunmen robbed pupils of their cellphones and cash.
Provincial education MEC Mbali Frazer was shocked and disappointed about the robbery and attack.
The school, which is steeped in history, counts higher education minister Blade Nzimande and former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene among its alumni.
It scored an impressive 100% pass in last year’s national senior certificate examinations, a feat lauded by deputy minister of higher education Reginah Mhaule and former MEC Kwazi Mshengu.
Frazer called for police to leave no stone unturned to apprehend the suspects.
“The community must help the police to identify the criminals. Safety at schools is the responsibility of everyone in the community. If the criminals are not arrested, they will continue with cruelty in our schools and in society.”
Maritzburg matric pupils and teachers robbed and assaulted during extra lessons
Image: Supplied
