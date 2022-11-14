South Africa

Newcastle municipality in mourning after councillor's death

14 November 2022 - 15:16 By Mfundo Mkhize
Newcastle councillor Nokusa Khumalo was found dead at her home on Saturday.
The Newcastle municipality is mourning one of its youngest councillors, Nokusa Khumalo, 31, who was found dead at her home in Masondeza on Saturday.

Khumalo represented Team Sugar South Africa (TSSA). She bagged ward 31 in the 2021 municipal elections.

The party stunned many people by winning seven seats in the municipality, which is under a coalition government. TSSA leader Musa Thwala is deputy mayor.

SAPS KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Lt-Col Nqobile Gwala said an inquest docket is being investigated after the body of a woman was found hanging in her house on November 12.

TSSA spokesperson Andile Nkosi said they were “devastated”.

“We are saddened and shocked by what has happened. This we never expected. It’s truly a sad time for us.”

She said Khumalo’s death came as the party was working to consolidate the gains in the municipality before the by-election in ward 12 in Dannhauser.

Khumalo had been unable to attend a voter registration meeting as she was preparing for a community meeting in her ward. 

“After wrapping things up at the voter registrations we received the call about her death. We went to her home. We found her still hanging,” said Nkosi.

He said Khumalo’s family was distraught at her death.

Before entering politics, Khumalo made a name for herself by taking up the cause of factory workers in the town.

ActionSA councillor Faizel Cassim said they were shocked by Khumalo's death and would leave a void in the municipality.

“She was a community activist. She played a huge role. As a party we extend our condolences to her family,” said Cassim.

NFP councillor Erickson Zungu said they had enjoyed a good working relationship with Khumalo. “Our thoughts are with the family and the leaders of TSSA.”

TimesLIVE

