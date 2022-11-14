Patchy investment leaves public infrastructure in tatters: report
Despite government’s economic recovery plan highlighting infrastructure spending as crucial for growth, new report says this allocation continues to fall
14 November 2022 - 14:12 By Michelle Gumede
South Africa’s public infrastructure is not coping with normal demand and is poorly maintained, says the latest report by the South African Institution of Civil Engineering (SAICE)...
Patchy investment leaves public infrastructure in tatters: report
Despite government’s economic recovery plan highlighting infrastructure spending as crucial for growth, new report says this allocation continues to fall
South Africa’s public infrastructure is not coping with normal demand and is poorly maintained, says the latest report by the South African Institution of Civil Engineering (SAICE)...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos