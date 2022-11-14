Schools need frank discussions with pupils on race early on, say experts

“Any deviation from expected norms will result in a backlash. People are sensitive. The feelings are raw but we cannot wait too long for healing to take place.
“We have to begin a process of deep cleansing right now and the best place to start would be in the early years of school. We have to reach the stage where children recognise the diverse nature of the population and accept this diversity, not only race but gender, ability and class.”
Prof Chika Sehoole, dean of the education faculty at the University of Pretoria, said diversity workshops cannot eradicate “decades of problems but can begin a process of changing the lives of people in the future”.
“We need a system of integral learning that allows our pupils to face these demons without any fear of reprisals, so a deeper understanding of our multicultural society can be established and appreciated,” he said.
“Deep reflective questions must be asked. Children must see these questions in light of the reality that exists. Good trainers have a marvellous way of bringing out the best in all children.
“Certainly, these workshops cannot get to the root of a generational problem, but it will assist to create sprouts for a better future for all who live in the country.
“This should not be a one-off thing treated as an event if we are to have a meaningful intervention in addressing issues of diversity. It should be something that is embedded in the institutional culture of the school, should be addressed in the curriculum, and needs agents and ambassadors of diversity among the teachers and support staff in all our educational institutions from kindergarten to higher education.”
This comes in the wake of the Fish Hoek High diversity workshop controversy where trainer Asanda Ngoasheng opened “a racial can of worms” after allegedly referring to some pupils as “white supremacists”.
The diversity training workshop, which started on October 31, left some parents fuming and children “traumatised”, allegedly due to the radical way in which it was presented by Ngoasheng. The programme was suspended after the uproar, with some parents saying it fuelled racial tension.
Prof Vimolan Mudaly of the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s school of education said he had little doubt issues of diversity have to be addressed at schools from a very young age.
“This is indeed a sensitive area and controversy will always prevail. There are these monsters within us and until we free them from within this mental jungle of our minds, our lives will always be controlled by fear or loathing or misunderstanding.
“We need to confront them. Often they are not pleasant, but they have to be exposed so we can learn and grow from it.
EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | Don’t fail our children. Teach them about racism
At least four schools in KwaZulu-Natal have in recent months grappled with issues pertaining to race.
One school, Michaelhouse, hired an independent investigator to probe an alleged racial incident at a sports event earlier this year. The final day of the annual sports derby between St John’s College and Michaelhouse was cancelled after an allegation that towards the end of the first XI hockey match a day before, a Michaelhouse pupil had directed a racial slur at a St John’s pupil.
The school would not be drawn on the incident, saying: “As our boys are minors, we do not believe it is in their interests to comment on the past allegation, which was dealt with.”
Rector Antony Clark said the school hosts training on nondiscriminatory practices throughout the academic year. “For example, the induction process for new boys includes school policies and expectations concerning this topic,” he said.
“The school also hosts a range of guest speakers and we engage with the Independent Schools Association of Southern Africa, other member schools and specialists on these topics on regular occasions throughout the academic year. There is also a transformation and diversity advisory subcommittee within the school and this is reflected on the board.
“In the event there are any allegations, Michaelhouse has a detailed disciplinary process and hearings would be chaired by independent, legally trained external chairpersons.”
