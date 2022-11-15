A 44-year-old man has been jailed for life for raping and murdering his 32-year-old girlfriend in 2019.
The deceased, Lefahla Lentata, visited Thembekile Mqosana while he was having drinks with friends in Botshabelo, in the Free State, on December 1 2019.
“An argument ensued between the couple. Mqosana assaulted Lentata in front of his friends, pulled her inside the house and that was the last time she was seen alive,” said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phaladi Shuping.
Her body was found dumped in the street three days later.
A resident told the Botshabelo regional court, which sentenced Mqosana on Tuesday, that he saw him carrying what looked like a body and dumping it in the road. The police also found blood stains on the floor and bed in his house.
Prosecutor Patrick Koloane asked the court to impose a harsh sentence on the accused, who “failed to show any remorse because he denied being involved in the murder of the deceased even after being presented with DNA evidence”.
“Murder in Botshabelo, especially domestic-related murders, have become prevalent and the court must send a message to the public that they will not be tolerated by imposing the minimum sentence as prescribed by law,” Koloane said.
Magistrate Motshidisi Khuduga sentenced Mqosana to life imprisonment for murder, 10 years for rape and three years for defeating the ends of justice.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Life for man who raped and murdered girlfriend, then dumped her body in the street
Image: 123RF/albund
A 44-year-old man has been jailed for life for raping and murdering his 32-year-old girlfriend in 2019.
The deceased, Lefahla Lentata, visited Thembekile Mqosana while he was having drinks with friends in Botshabelo, in the Free State, on December 1 2019.
“An argument ensued between the couple. Mqosana assaulted Lentata in front of his friends, pulled her inside the house and that was the last time she was seen alive,” said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phaladi Shuping.
Her body was found dumped in the street three days later.
A resident told the Botshabelo regional court, which sentenced Mqosana on Tuesday, that he saw him carrying what looked like a body and dumping it in the road. The police also found blood stains on the floor and bed in his house.
Prosecutor Patrick Koloane asked the court to impose a harsh sentence on the accused, who “failed to show any remorse because he denied being involved in the murder of the deceased even after being presented with DNA evidence”.
“Murder in Botshabelo, especially domestic-related murders, have become prevalent and the court must send a message to the public that they will not be tolerated by imposing the minimum sentence as prescribed by law,” Koloane said.
Magistrate Motshidisi Khuduga sentenced Mqosana to life imprisonment for murder, 10 years for rape and three years for defeating the ends of justice.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
They took her childhood and crushed her, says grandfather as three pupils appear in court over alleged rape
Man behind bars for allegedly raping 11-year-old granddaughter
Bokgabo Poo murder trial postponed to February
Durban father sentenced to life in prison for raping daughter
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos