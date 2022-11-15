South Africa

Man behind bars for allegedly raping 11-year-old granddaughter

15 November 2022 - 07:39
Police have arrested a grandfather for allegedly raping his granddaughter.
A 55-year-old man who allegedly raped his 11-year-old granddaughter is behind bars.

The man from Letsha le Maduke village in QwaQwa in the Free State was arrested on Sunday after his wife opened a case on behalf of their granddaughter.

According to Free State police spokesperson W/O Mmako Mophiring, the man allegedly threatened to kill the granddaughter if she told anyone.

“On Saturday, the 11-year-old girl and her grandmother went to the police station to report an alleged rape by her grandfather, who allegedly raped her several times while her grandmother was away.”

The victim said she did not tell her grandmother about the incident because her grandfather had threatened to kill her.

“The suspect was arrested and charged by the Phuthaditjhaba family, child protection and sexual offences unit. The suspect is expected to appear in the Phuthaditjhaba magistrate's court on a charge of rape,” said Mophiring.

