Three Eswatini nationals who cut and stole 67m of contact wire belonging to Transnet in October last year have each been sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment for damaging essential infrastructure.
This meant that trains passing through Wonderfontein station in Mpumalanga could not function and transport goods as it took days to replace the stolen lines.
Thembinkosi Robert Zwane, Saneliso Lucky Shabalala and Musa Twice Mabuza appeared before the Belfast regional court where they pleaded guilty.
The three were charged with Sandile Mabuza, 30, who pleaded not guilty. His case was postponed to December 5 in the same court.
Addressing the court regarding a suitable sentence, prosecutor Makhosonke Mashinini said these offences were serious and damaged the country's ailing economy.
Zwane was sentenced to 15 years' imprisonment for damaging essential infrastructure and 18 months for contravening the Immigration Act.
Shabalala and Mabuza each received 15 years in jail for damaging essential infrastructure and 12 months for the contravening the Immigration Act.
Three Eswatini nationals who stole Transnet cable get 15 years in jail
Image: 123RF/Allan Swart
