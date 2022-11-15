South Africa

Three Eswatini nationals who stole Transnet cable get 15 years in jail

15 November 2022 - 17:57 By TImesLIVE
Three Eswatini nationals who stole contact wire belonging to Transnet in Mpumalanga have been sentenced to 15 years in jail. Stock photo.
Three Eswatini nationals who stole contact wire belonging to Transnet in Mpumalanga have been sentenced to 15 years in jail. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Allan Swart

Three Eswatini nationals who cut and stole 67m of contact wire belonging to Transnet in October last year have each been sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment for damaging essential infrastructure.

This meant that trains passing through Wonderfontein station in Mpumalanga could not function and transport goods as it took days to replace the stolen lines.

Thembinkosi Robert Zwane, Saneliso Lucky Shabalala and Musa Twice Mabuza appeared before the Belfast regional court where they pleaded guilty.

The three were charged with Sandile Mabuza, 30, who pleaded not guilty. His case was postponed to December 5 in the same court.

Addressing the court regarding a suitable sentence, prosecutor Makhosonke Mashinini said these offences were serious and damaged the country's ailing economy.

Zwane was sentenced to 15 years' imprisonment for damaging essential infrastructure and 18 months for contravening the Immigration Act.

Shabalala and Mabuza each received 15 years in jail for damaging essential infrastructure and 12 months for the contravening the Immigration Act.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Rail halt is drag on sliding South African coal exports

A train derailment on South Africa’s main coal export route will further reduce the country’s shipments of the fuel, which were already set to slide ...
News
8 hours ago

Finetown residents complain about police visibility

Crime in the Johannesburg south township came to the fore last month when seven residents were shot dead.
News
21 hours ago

Magistrate killed as gunmen open fire on vehicle, wounding family members

Eastern Cape police have launched a manhunt after a magistrate was killed by gunmen who sprayed bullets at the vehicle in which she was travelling ...
News
1 day ago

Should Ramaphosa be charged, he will gladly step aside, says presidency

The office of President Cyril Ramaphosa has responded to calls for him to step aside, saying he has not been charged for any crime.
Politics
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Eight-year-old boy mauled to death by neighbour's pit bull in Bloemfontein South Africa
  2. Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala jive Politics
  3. ‘Ramaphosa has no running mate’: chief lobbyist Mondli Gungubele Politics
  4. Donkey carts dished out to villagers ‘not usable’ as some break down after ... News
  5. Friends turn foes: Masina said to blame mates for his troubles Politics

Latest Videos

PODCAST teaser: Cape of Cocaine - The tale of how the Bulgarian mafia ...
Military veterans call for pension and housing issues to be resolved