South Africa

Ambulance transporting pregnant patient overturns in Free State

16 November 2022 - 17:13 By TimesLIVE
An ambulance transporting a patient between Steynsrus and Kroonstad in the Free State overturned on Wednesday afternoon.
Image: Free State department of health.

A full-term pregnant patient who was being transported to hospital suffered head and pelvic injuries when a Free State health department ambulance overturned on its way from Steynsrus to Kroonstad on Wednesday morning.

“The driver lost control of the vehicle on a stretch of the R76 where there are road works.

“After being admitted to Boitumelo hospital at 11am, the woman gave birth normally to a girl at around 1pm. She is stable and fully conscious,” provincial health department spokesperson Mondli Mvambi said.

Mvambi said after assessment, the driver was discharged as he was uninjured. However, a fellow paramedic sustained a leg fracture and was admitted to Kroon hospital in Kroonstad. 

Mvambi said an investigation pointed to a burst front right tyre leading to the driver losing control of the vehicle.

TimesLIVE

