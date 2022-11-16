A full-term pregnant patient who was being transported to hospital suffered head and pelvic injuries when a Free State health department ambulance overturned on its way from Steynsrus to Kroonstad on Wednesday morning.
“The driver lost control of the vehicle on a stretch of the R76 where there are road works.
“After being admitted to Boitumelo hospital at 11am, the woman gave birth normally to a girl at around 1pm. She is stable and fully conscious,” provincial health department spokesperson Mondli Mvambi said.
Mvambi said after assessment, the driver was discharged as he was uninjured. However, a fellow paramedic sustained a leg fracture and was admitted to Kroon hospital in Kroonstad.
Mvambi said an investigation pointed to a burst front right tyre leading to the driver losing control of the vehicle.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Ambulance transporting pregnant patient overturns in Free State
Image: Free State department of health.
A full-term pregnant patient who was being transported to hospital suffered head and pelvic injuries when a Free State health department ambulance overturned on its way from Steynsrus to Kroonstad on Wednesday morning.
“The driver lost control of the vehicle on a stretch of the R76 where there are road works.
“After being admitted to Boitumelo hospital at 11am, the woman gave birth normally to a girl at around 1pm. She is stable and fully conscious,” provincial health department spokesperson Mondli Mvambi said.
Mvambi said after assessment, the driver was discharged as he was uninjured. However, a fellow paramedic sustained a leg fracture and was admitted to Kroon hospital in Kroonstad.
Mvambi said an investigation pointed to a burst front right tyre leading to the driver losing control of the vehicle.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Dodgy roofs on donated donkey carts replaced by supplier
EDITORIAL | Infrastructure is creaking, empty political promises will not halt the slide
Patchy investment leaves public infrastructure in tatters: report
Hijacked ambulance recovered by Hawks in Durban
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos