Bail granted to seven North West stock theft suspects

16 November 2022 - 18:44 By TimesLIVE
Some of the cattle recovered by police in Ottoshoop in the North West last week. Seven suspects were granted bail ranging from R3,000 to R12,000.
Image: Supplied

The Molopo magistrate’s court in North West on Wednesday granted bail to seven suspects accused of stock theft.

The suspects were arrested last week after allegedly being found in possession of 42 suspected stolen cattle with an estimated value of R500,000.

The court granted bail of R10,000 to Willem Petrus Boshoff, R12,000 to Carel Stephan Wallis, R3,000 to Rapula Letsapa and R5,000 each to Ntlhothana Motswabangwe,  Johannes Wessel, Simon Wessel and Janine Hill.

The suspects were arrested after a farmer noticed a truck and a bakkie with a trailer carrying livestock on Thursday. He notified other farmers around Ottoshoop, and they tracked the suspicious bakkie to a farm in Koenlambrechts, between Mahikeng and Lichtenburg.

Police arrested the suspects while they were trying to leave the farm and nine cattle were found in the back of the bakkie. A truck linked to the theft was also intercepted by the police. It was carrying 18 cattle.

Further investigations led police to Windheuwel farm, and 14 suspected stolen animals were discovered.

The suspects face charges of theft, failure to provide a satisfactory account of the possession of livestock, acquiring stock from people whose places of residence are unknown and transporting livestock without a certificate.

Their case was postponed until January 31 next year.

 “The court placed all of them under house arrest but allowed them to attend their place of work,” said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Henry Mamothame.

He said the suspects were instructed not to interfere with state witnesses.

