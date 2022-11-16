South Africa

Court prosecutor in dock after partner raped in front of their child, aged two

16 November 2022 - 21:07 By TimesLIVE
A distrit court prosecutor based in Upington has appeared in court after allegedly raping his partner in front of their two-year-old daughter on Sunday. Stock photo.
A district court prosecutor who allegedly raped his partner in front of their two-year-old daughter at the weekend appeared in the Upington regional court on Wednesday and will remain in custody until his next appearance on Tuesday.

The man, based at the same court, is facing two counts of rape, a charge of sexual assault, breaching a protection order and compelling or causing a child to witness sexual offences.

“It is alleged that on November 13 2022 in Paballelo, the prosecutor assaulted, raped and sexually assaulted his 29-year-old partner, who is a member of the police service, in front of their two-year-old daughter,” said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane.

The case was postponed until next Tuesday for a formal bail application.

TimesLIVE

