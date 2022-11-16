Gauteng police arrested more than 120 suspects and recovered more than 280 firearms and about 8,000 rounds of ammunition between November 1 and 15.
With other law-enforcement agencies, they made the arrests during O Kae Molao operations, crime-prevention patrols, stop-and-searches and through tip-offs.
“Members of Johannesburg central police arrested a 45-year-old suspect in the early hours of this morning for possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.
“The members were reportedly out on a routine crime-prevention patrol when they detected three suspicious-looking individuals walking in town [just after midnight]. A stop-and-search was conducted, which led to the recovery of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition,” police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Sello said.
In another incident, police in Ivory Park arrested a 36-year-old on Tuesday and recovered an unlicensed firearm and ammunition after a tip-off.
All the recovered firearms will be tested to establish whether they are linked to crimes.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Gauteng police confiscate 280 firearms in two weeks
Image: SAPS
Gauteng police arrested more than 120 suspects and recovered more than 280 firearms and about 8,000 rounds of ammunition between November 1 and 15.
With other law-enforcement agencies, they made the arrests during O Kae Molao operations, crime-prevention patrols, stop-and-searches and through tip-offs.
“Members of Johannesburg central police arrested a 45-year-old suspect in the early hours of this morning for possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.
“The members were reportedly out on a routine crime-prevention patrol when they detected three suspicious-looking individuals walking in town [just after midnight]. A stop-and-search was conducted, which led to the recovery of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition,” police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Sello said.
In another incident, police in Ivory Park arrested a 36-year-old on Tuesday and recovered an unlicensed firearm and ammunition after a tip-off.
All the recovered firearms will be tested to establish whether they are linked to crimes.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Finetown residents complain about police visibility
Magistrate killed as gunmen open fire on vehicle, wounding family members
Areas with undocumented foreign nationals are crime hotspots not only during festive season, says Cele
Speeding driver arrested for 'possession of submachine gun'
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos