German airline to fly Frankfurt to Kruger direct three times a week

16 November 2022
Ernest Mabuza
Tuesday night saw the first of what will be regular direct flights between Frankfurt and Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport. Eurowings Discover will operate up to three weekly flights year-round. Stock image.
Image: 123rf.com/Jaromír Chalabala

The inaugural flight from German airline Eurowings Discover took off from Frankfurt on Tuesday evening and touched down at Mbombela’s Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport (KMIA) on Wednesday afternoon.

After a short stopover in Windhoek, the flight was welcomed with a water salute and a festive ceremony.

As of Tuesday, Eurowings Discover, owned by the Lufthansa Group,  will operate up to three weekly direct flights between Frankfurt and KMIA with a year-round service. The airport is a 50-minute drive to Kruger National Parks' Numbi Gate.

Kruger Mpumalanga is the seventh leisure  destination offered by Eurowings Discover in Africa after already flying from Frankfurt to Mombasa, Zanzibar, Mauritius, Windhoek, Victoria Falls and Kilimanjaro.

“We are both thrilled and proud to start flight operations between Frankfurt and Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport,” said chief commercial officer of Eurowings Discover, Helmut Woelfel.

Six KZN south coast beaches maintain Blue Flag status

The KwaZulu-Natal south coast says it's all systems go for the festive season as six of its beaches have retained their Blue Flag status.
News
1 week ago

Woelfel said it was never easier for travellers from all over Europe to experience Kruger, which is particularly popular with holidaymakers from Germany.

Mpumalanga finance, economic development and tourism MEC Nompumelelo Hlophe said this service was a sign of trust and confidence in SA’s tourism industry.

“We're very delighted that this will further expose and promote the destination of Mpumalanga as an international tourist destination of choice.

“We're quite certain that the direct flight by Eurowings Discover will increase the number of international tourists from Germany and Europe in general,” Hlophe said.

Grant Ponting, CEO of KMIA said the airport was looking forward to collaborating with all stakeholders to fully realise the potential of Mpumalanga's tourist assets and the sustainability of this direct intercontinental schedule to and from Europe.

“We look forward to providing our tourists from Germany with a memorable experience of wildlife, scenic beauty, adventure, culture and heritage,” said Mduduzi Vilakazi, acting CEO of Mpumalanga Tourism and Parks Agency.

SA Tourism’s COO Nomasonto Ndlovu said Germany was a key source market for SA.

“We know from our insights and from our engagement with German tourists that they want to be outdoors exploring and enjoying nature. Mpumalanga offers this and more.

“The province has a wide variety of experiences in wide-open spaces, wildlife as well as quaint little towns characterised by unique South African cultures with warm and welcoming people always ready to receive and cater to tourists,” Ndlovu said.

The aircraft offers up to 300 seats, up to 30 of which are in business class (full lie-flat seats), up to 31 in premium economy and up to 244 in economy.

TimesLIVE

