South Africa

Police rescue father who 'beat his child' from mob justice and arrest him

16 November 2022 - 14:24
The 35-year-old man was assaulted by community members in Thembisa South for alleged abuse of his child. He was rescued by police and arrested. File photo.
The 35-year-old man was assaulted by community members in Thembisa South for alleged abuse of his child. He was rescued by police and arrested. File photo.
Image: GARETH WILSON

A Thembisa father who allegedly beat his son so badly it sparked a revolt in the community is in hospital under police guard.

Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said Thembisa South police on Tuesday received a complaint of a mob justice incident.

“On arrival police found a man on the ground with injuries. It is alleged that he was assaulted by members of the community who accused him of physical abuse of his minor child.”

Preliminary investigations showed one of his children had injuries and bruises on his body.

“The seven-year-old boy and the 35-year-old father were taken to a medical facility for treatment.

“The father was charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm to a child and was placed under police guard,” said Masondo.

The case was handed to the family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit for investigation.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

They took her childhood and crushed her, says grandfather as three pupils appear in court over alleged rape

Three pupils from Swayimane, near Pietermaritzburg in KwaZulu-Natal, appeared in the New Hanover magistrate’s court on Monday for the alleged rape ...
News
1 day ago

‘A little light in the darkness’: Friend crowdfunds for baby boy’s funeral

A funeral service for a seven-month-old boy whose "deeply religious" parents were arrested after he was found dead in Australia is being arranged ...
News
1 day ago

WATCH | Alleged instigators deny role in Abongile Mafalala attack, murder

Two of the people accused of murdering Abongile Mafalala say there is no evidence linking them to the mob justice killing.
News
2 weeks ago

Two men burnt to death after kidnap victim screams for help

A 23-year-old Limpopo woman survived an alleged kidnap attempt by three men near a local shopping centre by fighting and screaming as her assailants ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. South Africa's own 'Sopranos': poison murder plot, a rifle worth R40k and a ... News
  2. WATCH | Alleged instigators deny role in Abongile Mafalala attack, murder South Africa
  3. Bokgabo Poo murder trial postponed to February South Africa

Most read

  1. Eight-year-old boy mauled to death by neighbour's pit bull in Bloemfontein South Africa
  2. Footballers pitted against shack dwellers who invade Tembisa soccer pitch News
  3. Friends turn foes: Masina said to blame mates for his troubles Politics
  4. Senzo Meyiwa suspect 'paid lobola in KZN on day of murder', court hears South Africa
  5. Mpumalanga traffic official suspended after ‘bribe increase’ allegations South Africa

Latest Videos

PODCAST teaser: Cape of Cocaine - The tale of how the Bulgarian mafia ...
Military veterans call for pension and housing issues to be resolved