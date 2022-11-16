A recent study by organisers of The Cannabis Expo has sparked debate about consuming cannabis at the workplace.
The survey found 36.7% of users consume cannabis while at work, while 81% of those surveyed said they had consumed cannabis edibles, and 76.7% of respondents claimed to experience positive health benefits from using cannabis.
Private use of cannabis was legalised in 2018 and 63.3% said their cannabis consumption has increased since the change. Most (93.3%) believe legalisation is of significant benefit to the economy.
Expo director Silas Howarth said important discussions around cannabis use in the workplace need to be had, and employers may struggle to accurately test and prohibit workplace cannabis use.
While some said they would never take cannabis at work because it was unprofessional or they were scared of being caught, others said it helped them focus or kept them sane.
POLL | Have you ever consumed cannabis while at work?
Image: Dorothy Kgosi
Advocate Tertius Wessels, legal director of Strata-g Labour Solutions, told TimesLIVE despite the changes in legislation you could still get into trouble if you light up at work or arrive stoned.
“Being under the influence of mind-altering substances at work renders the employee unfit for duty and can be dangerous, especially for those who operate complex machinery or drive vehicles.
“The issue with cannabis is that it can stay in the system for several hours, even days. This is worrying, especially from an occupational health and safety perspective,” Wessels said.
He said the workplace was “not considered a private space” and your boss could take action against you.
