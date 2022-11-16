“ The matter was reported to the police and the investigation led to the arrest of the suspect.”
Wheels fall off for KZN car dealership owner facing fraud charge
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
A Durban car dealership owner has been “written off” by dozens of his clients after allegedly defrauding them of millions of rand.
Wayne Kotze, 47, the owner of Pinetown Cars was arrested on October 15 on one count of fraud. He spent a week in a holding cell before being released on R10,000 bail at the Pinetown magistrate’s court.
However, sources close to the investigation say he is facing up to 27 charges of fraud which exceed R15m.
Kotze has owned the dealership in Durban’s western suburb of Pinetown for close to 30 years.
Police spokesperson Const Thenjiswa Ngcobo said the initial complainant alleged that on September 6 he was defrauded by a motor dealership company based in Pinetown.
Image: Supplied
“ The matter was reported to the police and the investigation led to the arrest of the suspect.”
In an affidavit, the complainant, a local private investigator Sean Pierce, alleged he traded in his Audi A4 and purchased a BMW in June.
“Wayne Kotze from Pinetown Cars was to settle the Audi as I had now purchased the BMW.
“When I asked about my Audi being settled, he told me he had just got a settlement letter and would settle the same day.”
Pierce said he discovered in August that Kotze had not settled his vehicle as per agreement after a debit order went off his account.
“I called Wayne and he said he would settle immediately. In the meantime I was paying for two vehicles. He did refund me the debit order. In September my debit order went off my account again as he still had not settled the car. Wayne had many stories as to why he hadn’t settled my car when confronted about the September debit order.”
He was later informed that Kotze had allegedly smashed his vehicle in an attempt to have the insurance settle the car — which failed as the insurance was declined.
Pierce alleged he was contacted by an investigator at Marquis Finance, a vehicle finance company, who informed him Kotze had allegedly made a fraudulent log book of his vehicle without settling it.
After his arrest and court appearance, other complainants emerged.
According to a source, there are 27 other fraud cases that have been registered against him and his dealership, and these will be discussed with the prosecutor before his next court appearance.
Kotze declined to comment.
“Where did you get my number from? I’d love to give a comment but I can’t, I’ve been advised that I can’t,” he said.
Kotze’s attorney, advocate Sydney Alberts said he was perplexed his client was arrested before investigations could be finalised.
“The case was remanded for further investigation, this is a common trend where people are arrested before investigations are conducted.”
Capt Simphiwe Mhlongo, provincial spokesperson for the Hawks, which also have a commercial crimes division, said the matter had not been brought to their attention.
Kotze will appear in court on November 25.
