Alleged kidnapping kingpin’s accomplice nabbed

17 November 2022 - 08:35
A 43-year-old suspect purported to be linked to alleged kidnapping kingpin Faizal Charloos is behind bars. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Belchonok

A 43-year-old suspect believed to be linked to detained suspected kidnapping kingpin Faizel Charloos has been arrested after an integrated intelligence-driven police operation.

Police said they had established through operationalised intelligence information from several units that Charloos had a cellphone smuggled into his cell and was allegedly using it to communicate with his alleged accomplices on the outside.

Gauteng police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda said Charloos was arrested in March for his alleged involvement in a string of kidnapping cases and terrorising businessmen in the province.

“At the time of Charloos’ arrest, millions of rand, believed to be ransom payments from the families of kidnapped victims, and stolen and hijacked vehicles, some of them fitted with blue lights, police bulletproof vests and automatic rifles were some of the items seized from his residence,” he said.

Intelligence information led police to a residence in Lenasia where Charloos’ alleged accomplice was arrested on Tuesday.

“He was found in possession of a cellphone which preliminary investigations revealed that he was using to send money to Charloos via e-wallet and also made other payments as ordered by Charloos,” said Netshiunda.

The suspect was also found in possession of a white Toyota Hilux with false registration plates.

“Further investigations confirmed the vehicle was hijacked in Lyttelton in July 2016. Police are following several leads and more arrests cannot be ruled out,’ he said.

The 43-year-old suspect is expected to appear in court soon.

