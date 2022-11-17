South Africa

Israeli’s 'most wanted gang leader', 7 others arrested, 12 firearms seized

17 November 2022 - 07:56
Police arrested an alleged Israeli gang leader who is on Interpol’s Red Notice in Bryanston, Johannesburg, early on Thursday.
Police arrested an alleged Israeli gang leader who is on Interpol’s Red Notice in Bryanston, Johannesburg, early on Thursday.
Image: Supplied

A 46-year-old alleged gang leader attached to a criminal organisation in Israel called the “Abergil Organisation” was arrested on Thursday morning in a raid in Bryanston, Johannesburg. 

The raid on the upmarket property was conducted by a multidisciplinary team led by Interpol South Africa, the SA Police Service's organised crime unit, crime intelligence and the special task force.

Police confirmed the wanted fugitive was arrested together with seven others at the house.

Police spokesperson Col Athlenda Mathe said the Israeli has been on Interpol’s Red Notice since 2015.

“He is a wanted suspect in Israel for conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder,” she said.

According to Israeli authorities, the suspect is part of a notorious gang dealing in drug trafficking, extortion and other criminal activities. In 2003 and 2004, the wanted suspect allegedly placed bombs under a vehicle of a man in Israel in two separate incidents.

As a result of the first explosion, five people sustained serious injuries but all miraculously survived.

Mathe said in the second incident, the suspect placed a bomb on top of a the same victim's vehicle. In this incident, three people sustained serious injuries.

“During an early morning takedown operation, the team pounced on an identified address in Bryanston and found the suspect and seven others, 12 firearms including five assault rifles and seven pistols and $40,000.

“Three suspected stolen motorcycles were also seized,” she said.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

From gangsters to corpses: the story of steroids

There are those who risk everything to muscle up. Some develop chests so big they struggle to breathe or have to sleep in nappies so they don't wet ...
Opinion & Analysis
9 months ago

From the slammer to a superyacht: Ex-jailbird sets his sights on luxury boatbuilding

A reformed South African jailbird has resurfaced at the helm of a famous superyacht he plans to renovate and possibly charter at rates of up to ...
News
7 months ago

Gauteng police confiscate 280 firearms in two weeks

Gauteng police arrested more than 120 suspects and recovered more than 280 firearms and about 8,000 rounds of ammunition between November 1 and 15.
News
16 hours ago

Two Sassa old age grant recipients arrested over R140m tenders after allegedly acting as ‘fronts’

Two pensioners collecting South African Social Security Agency grants have been arrested in separate cases for alleged perjury, theft, fraud and ...
News
19 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. How R4m theft fugitive hid in plain sight for two years News
  2. Fugitive Portuguese banker hiding out in SA arrested in Durban South Africa
  3. Western Cape credit card fraud fugitive arrested at Beitbridge border post South Africa

Most read

  1. Footballers pitted against shack dwellers who invade Tembisa soccer pitch News
  2. Two Sassa old age grant recipients arrested over R140m tenders after allegedly ... South Africa
  3. Senzo Meyiwa suspect 'paid lobola in KZN on day of murder', court hears South Africa
  4. Wheels fall off for KZN car dealership owner facing fraud charge South Africa
  5. Avis confiscates 2,500 City of Joburg vehicles as contract expires South Africa

Latest Videos

PODCAST teaser: Cape of Cocaine - The tale of how the Bulgarian mafia ...
Military veterans call for pension and housing issues to be resolved