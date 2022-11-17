South Africa

Kidnapped Cape Town girl Abirah Dekhta rescued 'after tip-off'

17 November 2022 - 13:20
Gatesville community members protest outside the Wynberg magistrate's court on Thursday.
Gatesville community members protest outside the Wynberg magistrate's court on Thursday.
Image: Aron Hyman

Kidnapped eight-year-old Abirah Dekhta was rescued by police in Cape Town from a house in Khayelitsha thanks to a tip-off.

When police raided the house at 5pm on Monday, they found three men guarding the premises and another four inside with the child. They attempted to flee when police officers stormed the house but were all rounded up and arrested.

The seven suspects appeared in the Wynberg magistrate's court on Thursday. The court ordered that their names not be published as police were yet to hold an identity parade.

Their appearance was accompanied by a heavy police presence and the court was filled with community members.

The gallery was split between relatives and friends of the accused men and angry  members of the Gatesville community in Athlone, where Dekhta was kidnapped.

Some of the accused appeared nervous and shivered as they stood in the dock. But accused No 5, the smallest of the group, and accused 7, a large 46-year-old man, appeared calm.

LISTEN | Kidnapping for ransom is big business in South Africa

On Monday evening South Africa celebrated the happy reunion of eight-year-old Abirah Dekhta, who was kidnapped on November 4 when the driver of the ...
News
1 day ago

According to the state, Dekhta was travelling on school transport on Friday November 4. At 7.20am the school transport stopped in Gatesville to pick up a fellow pupil when a Nissan double cab bakkie arrived with five men inside.

They boarded the bus and snatched Dekhta before speeding off.

The accused were charged with extortion and kidnapping. TimesLIVE understands a ransom was demanded from the family.

According to family friend Imdaad Harris, who protested with Gatesville community members outside court, Dekhta's father owns a cellphone shop.

Dekhta was moved three times during the kidnapping ordeal but, he added, was “well taken care of” by her abductors.

Protesters demanded that bail be denied for the accused.

Accused 1, 2, 3, 4, and 7 were represented by a private attorney, while accused 5 and 6 opted for legal aid.

The case was postponed for a bail hearing on December 7.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

WATCH | ‘Every moment was scary for us,’ says father of kidnapped Cape Town schoolgirl Abirah Dekhta

The father of eight-year-old Abirah Dekhta, who was abducted in front of her primary school in Rylands, says he won’t return his daughter to scholar ...
News
1 day ago

Wife prays for safe return of businessman kidnapped in Centurion

The wife of a businessman hijacked and kidnapped in Centurion last Thursday evening a few minutes away from his home says family members are ...
News
5 days ago

'Soccer fan' charged for 'kidnapping' child at Pietermaritzburg mall

A 25-year-old woman appeared in the Pietermaritzburg magistrate’s court on Tuesday after allegedly attempting to kidnap a four-year-old at Liberty ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Footballers pitted against shack dwellers who invade Tembisa soccer pitch News
  2. Two Sassa old age grant recipients arrested over R140m tenders after allegedly ... South Africa
  3. Wheels fall off for KZN car dealership owner facing fraud charge South Africa
  4. Senzo Meyiwa suspect 'paid lobola in KZN on day of murder', court hears South Africa
  5. Avis confiscates 2,500 City of Joburg vehicles as contract expires South Africa

Latest Videos

PODCAST teaser: Cape of Cocaine - The tale of how the Bulgarian mafia ...
Military veterans call for pension and housing issues to be resolved