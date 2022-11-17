South Africa

Man arrested after 'sickening video of puppy rape' surfaces in Cape Town

17 November 2022 - 14:21 By TIMESLIVE
The alleged perpetrator of puppy rape was tracked down and arrested. Image altered to obscure identity of onlookers.
Image: SPCA

Video footage of an alleged act of bestiality that was shared on social media has led to the arrest of a 23-year-old man in Cape Town.

The “sickening selfie-style footage” went viral, the Cape of Good Hope SPCA said on Thursday.

SPCA inspectors, who received the footage from concerned community members, traced  the suspect within hours to an address in Manenberg where he was arrested.

A case was opened against him for bestiality in terms of the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences and Related Matters) Amendment Act and animal cruelty in terms of the Animals Protection Act which makes it an offence to ill-treat, torture or terrify any animal.

“Thanks to the full support of the Manenberg SAPS and the City of Cape Town’s law enforcement and metro police, the perpetrator was arrested just hours after we received this sickening footage,” said SPCA chief inspector Jaco Pieterse.

“We also removed the victim, a small-breed, young dog from the property. In addition to evidence of having suffered horrendous sexual abuse, the puppy was confined to a small wooden box and forced to live in deplorable conditions.”

The puppy was removed from the property by SPCA inspectors.
Image: SPCA

The dog underwent a veterinary assessment at the Cape of Good Hope SPCA and remains in safekeeping.

“When one considers a crime of this nature, we must not forget that the link between gender-based violence (GBV) and animal abuse is highlighted,” said Pieterse.

The SPCA said statistics indicated that a high percentage of GBV perpetrators were likely to abuse the most vulnerable in society such as children, the elderly and animals.

“We will do all we can in ensuring the cruel act of animal rape is prosecuted in the interests of protecting those without a voice,” said Pieterse.

The SPCA urged communities to report animal cruelty and cases of bestiality.

TimesLIVE

