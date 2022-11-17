Man arrested in connection with murder of his lover and her 'beau'

A KwaZulu-Natal man is expected to appear in the Nsuze magistrate’s court on Thursday after his arrest by a police task team for a double murder.
The man, 43, who was nabbed in Ngcongangconga area of Ndwedwe, north of Durban, on Wednesday faces two counts each of murder and attempted murder and a further charge of possession of an unlicensed firearm.
Police spokesperson Const Thenjiswa Ngcobo said the suspect arrived at the home of a man whom he suspected was dating his fiancée. The suspect kicked the door open before he allegedly shot and killed a 36 year-old man.
He then went to his 34-year-old fiancée's homestead, where he allegedly shot and killed her, shot her 58-year-old mother and an eight-year-old boy. The woman and the boy were taken to hospital.
The suspect fled but was arrested later in the day.
