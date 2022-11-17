South Africa

Pupil, 14, taken to hospital after school stabbing in Durban

17 November 2022
Image: 123RF/Markus Schnessl

The playground at a Greyville school in Durban turned into a battlefield when a 14-year-old boy was stabbed on Thursday.

Paramedics said the teen was taken to City Hospital.

Emergency-G-med said the teenager was stabbed on his right hand during an altercation with a group of his schoolmates.

It is understood the incident was fuelled by gangs at the school.

This comes after a recent fatal stabbing at a school in Ntuzuma, northwest of Durban, in which a grade 10 pupil attacked another schoolboy.

This is a developing story.

