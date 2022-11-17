South Africa

Seven years in jail for corrupt Sars employee

17 November 2022 - 17:26 By TimesLIVE
An NPA lawyer who was prosecuting a SARS employee who accepted a bribe at the OR Tambo International Airport in 2019 argued that public servants should be held to higher standards as their criminal activities were detrimental to the state. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/EVGENYI LASTOCHKIN

A South African Revenue Service employee, Malatse Kolokoto, was sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment by the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court on Thursday for accepting a bribe at the OR Tambo International Airport in August 2019.

Kolokoto was convicted of corruption and contravention of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act for accepting gratification from a Hong Kong citizen, Kin-Man Tran, in exchange for assisting him in dealing in goods, contrary to the provisions of the Customs Act.

Tran pleaded guilty to non-declaration of commercial goods and was sentenced to a fine. As part of Tran’s sentence the Rolex wristwatches he intended to export were forfeited to the state.

Kolokoto was seen via closed-circuit television cameras meeting with Tran at international departures.

The accused received documentation from Tran and although off duty he headed to a customs work station and stamped the documentation.

Later, Tran was apprehended with Rolex wristwatches from his backpack without having a declaration form. 

“Pleading with the court to impose a sentence that will serve to deter public officers from accepting gratification and committing acts of corruption, senior state advocate Marius Oosthuizen argued that Kolokoto’s conduct as a public officer was to be judged on a higher standard and that his accepting gratification in return for the incomplete and irregular exercise of his duties required an appropriate sanction,” Natonal Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said.

Oosthuizen argued that Kolokoto abused his position of authority to enrich himself at the cost of the state.

“The NPA commends advocate Oosthuizen of the NPA’s tax unit for ensuring that justice was served in the prosecution of Kolokoto for his corrupt conduct,” Mjonondwane said.

TimesLIVE

