South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in Pretoria high court

17 November 2022 - 11:36 By TimesLIVE

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in the Pretoria high court with cross-examination of Meyiwa's friend Tumelo Madlala..

Cross-examination of Senzo Meyiwa's childhood friend continues

Former Bafana Bafana soccer player Senzo Meyiwa's childhood friend Tumelo Madlala is back in the dock at the high court in Pretoria on Tuesday.
2 days ago

You weren't sober when Senzo was murdered, defence grills witness

Zandile Mshololo, attorney for Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli, accused 5 in the murder trial of footballer Senzo Meyiwa, has questioned the sobriety of ...
1 day ago

Witness to Senzo Meyiwa murder, Tumelo Madlala does not recognise one of the accused

Tumelo Madlala, the state's first witness to the murder of footballer Senzo Meyiwa says he does not recognise accused number five in the trial, ...
23 hours ago

Senzo Meyiwa trial: how come fleeing Longwe Twala was not shot at?

One of the defence lawyers in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, advocate Zandile Mshololo, on Wednesday asked how Longwe Twala managed to flee an armed ...
20 hours ago

Senzo Meyiwa suspect 'paid lobola in KZN on day of murder', court hears

The defence attorney of four of the accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has put the version of the accused, who maintain their innocence in the ...
1 day ago
