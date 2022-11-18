North West transport department launches internal probe into donkey cart pricing

The North West transport department has launched an internal investigation into the controversial donkey cart project as the Hawks also started a probe.
The North West transport department has launched an internal investigation into the controversial donkey cart project as the Hawks also started a probe.
This was announced by community safety and transport management MEC Sello Lehari who addressed media on Friday in Mahikeng.
The provincial government donated 20 donkey carts, bought for R780,000, which were handed over to villagers in a ceremony three weeks ago.
When the Sunday Times visited the village a week ago it found some had already broken down, with locals saying they are not suited for the rough terrain.
Lehari said his department welcomes the investigation and will provide the documentation to law enforcement agencies investigating the matter.
He will report back in two weeks on the internal investigation.
The investigation would focus on the pricing.
The carts were procured at R32,500 for a 2-seater while a 4-seater cost R45 500. The cost of the carts has come under fire from opposition parties in the province.
“If there are further questions I will push for a formal investigation ... the office of the premier, if needs be, will be asked to also launch an investigation,” Lehari said.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba
The investigation would look into whether the carts could have been bought at a lower price.
He invited the manufacturer, James Namusi, to the press briefing so that “he could speak for himself”.
Namusi said his team is attending to the defects, including “replacing the 20 tussle booms [cart tongues]”.
Department head Molefe Morule said the Hawks have already visited the department's offices.
“We have undertaken to provide them [Hawks] with documents they want. They said they want them by Monday, the documents are available for disclosure.”
