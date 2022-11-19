South Africa

Majority of Western Cape employers not complying with law, inspectors find

19 November 2022 - 13:35
Labour inspectors have found that the majority of employers in the Western Cape do not comply with labour laws.
Labour inspectors have found that the majority of employers in the Western Cape do not comply with labour laws.
Image: Fani Mahuntsi

An investigation by the department of employment and labour has found the majority of employers in the Western Cape are not complying with labour legislation.

In a statement on Friday, the department said 55% of employers scrutinised by the department’s inspectors in the province during the 2021/2022 financial year were non-compliant. Hlanganisa Dalasile, the department’s employer audit specialist in the Western Cape, said the compliance level dropped to 43.46% in the 2022/2023 financial year. Dalasile described the drop as a “worrying trend across all sectors”.

Dalasile said employers were not registering employees with the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) when they commenced business. The inspectors also found employers did not declare employees and pay contributions to the UIF by the seventh day of each month, as mandated by law.

UIF employee auditing Covid-19 Ters receives death threats

The Unemployment Insurance Fund is worried about the safety of its employees after one was threatened with death while auditing a company that ...
News
1 week ago

“Employers not declaring employees on a month-to-month basis has a huge implication. The UIF every month loses millions of rand due to employers who are not paying and declaring their employees. We depend on the employers to do the right thing on a monthly basis to prevent the loss that the fund is experiencing.”

Dalasile said the Unemployment Contributions Act obliges employers to pay unemployment insurance contributions of 2% of the value of each worker's pay per month and that employers and the worker each contribute 1%.

“When conducting our audits, we have picked up that many employers are deducting money from employees but they don’t pay it over to the fund which is wrong. You can’t deduct money then keep it in your investment account to accumulate interest while the workers are suffering.

Police affidavit links top immigration lawyer Craig Smith to 'underworld'

Prominent Cape Town immigration lawyer Craig Smith - who is facing over 1,000 charges for allegedly duping home affairs with bogus documents - has ...
News
3 years ago

“If as an employer you really care about the workers we urge you to do the right thing. Deduct the money and pay it over to the fund so that when the employees are losing their employment in the near future they are not found wanting.”

UIF commissioner Teboho Maruping said compliance benefited employers and employees.

“It’s possible that as a collective we can address these matters but we need to come up with viable solutions. Let’s find solutions together and meet each other halfway as the fund, employers and organised labour,” said Maruping.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Is a four-day work week what post-pandemic SA needs?

A man who refused to adapt to a company's new hybrid system of working two days in the office and three at home in Cape Town has lost his job and ...
News
2 weeks ago

Transnet wage impasse could worsen SA's economy, says freight forwarders body

The SA Association of Freight Forwarders (SAAFF) is concerned about the wage impasse between labour unions and Transnet.
News
1 month ago

'I'll turn Karoo into Dubai', says mayor Gayton McKenzie

Central Karoo district mayor Gayton McKenzie has promised to convert the “desert” into another Dubai.
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Basket of Woolies groceries costs Durban man his luxury coupé South Africa
  2. Two Sassa old age grant recipients arrested over R140m tenders after allegedly ... South Africa
  3. Wheels fall off for KZN car dealership owner facing fraud charge South Africa
  4. Infamous international diamond dealer gunned down in hush-hush SA hit News
  5. Footballers pitted against shack dwellers who invade Tembisa soccer pitch News

Latest Videos

EXPLAINER: Human rights, worker deaths and heat: Here's why the Qatar World Cup ...
'He was a shy, loveable boy,’ says teacher of 8-year old killed in pit bull ...