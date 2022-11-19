South Africa

Truck driver dies after crashing into children's play area next to N3

19 November 2022 - 10:12
A truck driver was killed after ploughing through a concrete barrier and into a residential home, narrowly missing a children's play area
A truck driver was killed after ploughing through a concrete barrier and into a residential home, narrowly missing a children's play area
Image: Twitter/@TrafficSA

A truck driver was killed on Saturday morning when he lost control of the heavy vehicle and crashed through a concrete barrier, ploughing into trees near a children's play area. 

KwaZulu-Natal Road Traffic Inspectorate spokesperson Zinhle Mngomezulu said the accident happened at around 8am near Peter Brown Drive, Pietermaritzburg. 

“The driver, who was travelling from Johannesburg towards Durban, lost control of the truck and crashed into a concrete barrier and through the fence of a residential home before coming to a stop. The driver has been declared dead but his body remains entrapped in the wreckage.” 

Mngomezulu said authorities were on the scene to clear debris from the road. 

Traffic has been affected. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Controversial business forum makes U-turn on multibillion-rand highway deal

Sanral says the law doesn’t prohibit working with international companies after backlash to tenders awarded to Chinese firms
News
1 week ago

SA’s highways a death trap as motorists dice with trucks

Road authorities warn of increase in fatal crashes as holidaymakers take to the roads this festive season to avoid exorbitant airline tickets.
News
6 days ago

Another N3 crash leaves 10 injured

Hours after a horrific truck crash claimed three lives on the N3, another accident on the notorious highway has left 10 people injured.
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Basket of Woolies groceries costs Durban man his luxury coupé South Africa
  2. Two Sassa old age grant recipients arrested over R140m tenders after allegedly ... South Africa
  3. Wheels fall off for KZN car dealership owner facing fraud charge South Africa
  4. Infamous international diamond dealer gunned down in hush-hush SA hit News
  5. Footballers pitted against shack dwellers who invade Tembisa soccer pitch News

Latest Videos

EXPLAINER: Human rights, worker deaths and heat: Here's why the Qatar World Cup ...
'He was a shy, loveable boy,’ says teacher of 8-year old killed in pit bull ...