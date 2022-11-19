South Africa

Western Cape mother arrested after fire kills children locked in shack

19 November 2022 - 10:16
Police have arrested a Western Cape mother after her two small children died in a shack fire.
Police have arrested a Western Cape mother after her two small children died in a shack fire.
Image: 123RF/Belchonok

Police have arrested a 35-year-old Western Cape mother after her two young children died in a shack fire on Friday.

Western Cape police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said the incident happened in an informal settlement in Grabouw. An investigation by police revealed the shack in which the children died had been locked.

“The arrest relates to an incident where Grabouw police were called out to the Waterworks informal settlement in the early hours of Friday morning,” said Potelwa.

Cape Town family perishes in fire

Three Cape Town family members died in a shack fire in the early hours of Friday
News
1 year ago

“Upon arrival, they discovered a shack that was locked and already on fire. During the inspection of the scene, the charred bodies of two young boys aged three and five were discovered. As part of the police investigation into the incident, Grabouw police took witness statements and the suspect, who is the mother of the children, was subsequently arrested.”

Potelwa said the woman appeared in the Grabouw magistrate's court the same day.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Hacked to death, dumped in a drain, crushed with a boulder: faces of children failed by the system

Katlego "Katli" Joja, or Katli as she was affectionately known, went missing from home in Mamelodi West, Gauteng, on April 26 2018. She was ...
News
3 weeks ago

ANC T-shirt and Janusz Waluś placards found in parliament arson suspect’s shack, says neighbour

An ANC T-shirt, political reports from 1980s newspapers and placards demanding the release of Chris Hani's killer, Janusz Waluś, were found in the ...
News
10 months ago

Vegetable vendor whose girlfriend was burnt beyond recognition denied bail

Siphokazi Booi was found burnt beyond recognition on a dump site, and was identified through DNA tests.
News
1 year ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Basket of Woolies groceries costs Durban man his luxury coupé South Africa
  2. Two Sassa old age grant recipients arrested over R140m tenders after allegedly ... South Africa
  3. Wheels fall off for KZN car dealership owner facing fraud charge South Africa
  4. Infamous international diamond dealer gunned down in hush-hush SA hit News
  5. Footballers pitted against shack dwellers who invade Tembisa soccer pitch News

Latest Videos

EXPLAINER: Human rights, worker deaths and heat: Here's why the Qatar World Cup ...
'He was a shy, loveable boy,’ says teacher of 8-year old killed in pit bull ...