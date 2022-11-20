South Africa

Three-year-old boy mauled to death by pit bull in Free State

20 November 2022 - 14:15
A three-year-old boy was mauled by a dog in Hennenman.
Image: artman1/123rf.com

A three-year-old boy has been mauled to death by a pit bull in a neighbour's yard in Hennenman in the Free State.

Hennenman police have opened an inquest for further investigation.

Police spokesperson Sgt Mahlomola Kareli said police were called to Sekoti-mpate after reports that a child had been mauled by a dog on Sunday, at about 9.30am.

"On arrival at the scene, members found a large group of community members already outside the yard," he said.

Kareli said the three-year-old toddler was certified dead at the scene after sustaining severe head injuries.

The dog, which was removed by its owner, was put down by police and another dog on the property was removed by the SPCA.

Kareli said public order police have been deployed to the area as the situation is tense. 

The incident comes a week after an eight-year-old boy was mauled to death by a neighbour's pit bull in Vista Park, also in Bloemfontein. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Eight-year-old boy mauled to death by neighbour's pit bull in Bloemfontein

It is alleged the dog escaped from its enclosure and jumped over the fence into the neighbour's premises where the young boy was playing alone. It ...
News
1 week ago

Q&A with Pit Bull Federation of SA spokesperson Lehanda Rheeder

This year has seen a spate of fatal attacks on children and adults by pit bulls. Chris Barron asked Lehanda Rheeder, spokesperson for the Pit Bull ...
Opinion & Analysis
14 hours ago

LISTEN | ‘The pit bull’s greatest enemy is misinformation’: Pit Bull Federation

Calls to ban pit bull dogs have been mounting after the fatal mauling of an eight-year-old child playing in the yard at his home in Mangaung in the ...
News
1 day ago

WATCH | Mangaung residents must register all dogs from January, says deputy mayor

The Mangaung municipality in the Free State plans to ensure its bylaws are amended to ensure all dogs are registered from January
News
1 day ago
