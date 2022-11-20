A three-year-old boy has been mauled to death by a pit bull in a neighbour's yard in Hennenman in the Free State.
Hennenman police have opened an inquest for further investigation.
Police spokesperson Sgt Mahlomola Kareli said police were called to Sekoti-mpate after reports that a child had been mauled by a dog on Sunday, at about 9.30am.
"On arrival at the scene, members found a large group of community members already outside the yard," he said.
Kareli said the three-year-old toddler was certified dead at the scene after sustaining severe head injuries.
The dog, which was removed by its owner, was put down by police and another dog on the property was removed by the SPCA.
Kareli said public order police have been deployed to the area as the situation is tense.
The incident comes a week after an eight-year-old boy was mauled to death by a neighbour's pit bull in Vista Park, also in Bloemfontein.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Three-year-old boy mauled to death by pit bull in Free State
Image: artman1/123rf.com
A three-year-old boy has been mauled to death by a pit bull in a neighbour's yard in Hennenman in the Free State.
Hennenman police have opened an inquest for further investigation.
Police spokesperson Sgt Mahlomola Kareli said police were called to Sekoti-mpate after reports that a child had been mauled by a dog on Sunday, at about 9.30am.
"On arrival at the scene, members found a large group of community members already outside the yard," he said.
Kareli said the three-year-old toddler was certified dead at the scene after sustaining severe head injuries.
The dog, which was removed by its owner, was put down by police and another dog on the property was removed by the SPCA.
Kareli said public order police have been deployed to the area as the situation is tense.
The incident comes a week after an eight-year-old boy was mauled to death by a neighbour's pit bull in Vista Park, also in Bloemfontein.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Eight-year-old boy mauled to death by neighbour's pit bull in Bloemfontein
Q&A with Pit Bull Federation of SA spokesperson Lehanda Rheeder
LISTEN | ‘The pit bull’s greatest enemy is misinformation’: Pit Bull Federation
WATCH | Mangaung residents must register all dogs from January, says deputy mayor
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos