Eastern Cape mom alleged to have murdered her four kids has died

The Eastern Cape woman alleged to have bludgeoned her four children to death has died.
Police said Nomboleko Simayile, who had been in police custody, died on Sunday.
“While she was in police custody on Sunday afternoon she reported to police she was not feeling well, but did not say what the nature of the sickness was. She was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention, where she died. The cause of death is yet to be established," said police spokesperson Capt Siphokazi Mawisa.
Simayile was alleged to have murdered her four children, aged between two and 11, in Engcobo.
Police alleged she had used a sledgehammer to beat the children to death.
She allegedly confessed to her father after committing the crime and was arrested soon after.
Simayile was due to return to the Engcobo magistrate’s court next week.
The Independent Police Investigative Directorate has opened an inquest following her death.
