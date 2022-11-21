Government working to find money to buy Eskom diesel: Public enterprises

The department of public enterprises is urgently working with National Treasury and Eskom to find the money to buy diesel supplies to reduce the higher load-shedding stages now in force.
The electricity utility warned about a shortage of diesel last week, and said South Africans should expect more load-shedding in the coming months as it embarks on major repairs and capital investment projects that will increase the risk of outages.
On Sunday Eskom announced stage 5 load-shedding will be implemented during the evenings from 4pm until midnight from Monday to Wednesday and between stages 2 and 4 during the day.
The department said its minister Pravin Gordhan met Eskom board members led by chairperson Mpho Makwana on Sunday night as a result of serious concerns about the risk of higher levels of load-shedding in the coming months.
“All possible efforts are being made to ensure all the measures in the national electricity plan are implemented,” the department said.
Immediate targets include:
- Looking for savings within existing Eskom funds for the ongoing purchase of diesel and maintenance;
- Board assessment of the challenges Eskom faces in its fleet of power stations and the exceptional interventions that must be made to create more reliability in the their performance, and;
- Urgently seeking the assistance of all law enforcement bodies to immediately bring a halt to local level disruptions and criminal activities which impact on power stations.
