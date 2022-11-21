The Wildlife and Environment Society of SA (Wessa), which manages the prestigious Blue Flag programme, has announced that six beaches on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast have retained their status, while three along the north coast have recently been deemed Blue Flag worthy.
Here are nine beaches along the KZN coast that are regarded as top-notch and safe to swim at:
- Marina Beach on the south coast;
- Trafalgar, south coast;
- Southport, south coast;
- Umzumbe, south coast;
- Ramsgate, south coast;
- Hibberdene, south coast;
- Thompson’s Bay, north coast;
- Willard, north coast; and
- Blythedale, north coast
These beaches are all clean, comply with water quality sampling, and wastewater or sewage-related discharges do not affect the beach area.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
It's still safe to take a dip at these nine KZN south and north coast beaches
Image: Supplied by SCTIE
The Wildlife and Environment Society of SA (Wessa), which manages the prestigious Blue Flag programme, has announced that six beaches on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast have retained their status, while three along the north coast have recently been deemed Blue Flag worthy.
Here are nine beaches along the KZN coast that are regarded as top-notch and safe to swim at:
These beaches are all clean, comply with water quality sampling, and wastewater or sewage-related discharges do not affect the beach area.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Durban beaches in murky waters as they lose ‘Blue Flag’ status
The Cape Town beach that’s ‘chronically polluted’
KZN residents bemoan lack of communication on beach safety
The crisis on KZN’s beaches should have been avoided
Six KZN south coast beaches maintain Blue Flag status
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos