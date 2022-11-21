South Africa

It's still safe to take a dip at these nine KZN south and north coast beaches

21 November 2022 - 12:11
Trafalgar Beach is one of six to maintain its Blue Flag status on the KZN south coast.
Image: Supplied by SCTIE

The Wildlife and Environment Society of SA (Wessa), which manages the prestigious Blue Flag programme, has announced that six beaches on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast have retained their status, while three along the north coast have recently been deemed Blue Flag worthy.

Here are nine beaches along the KZN coast that are regarded as top-notch and safe to swim at:

  • Marina Beach on the south coast;
  • Trafalgar, south coast;
  • Southport, south coast;
  • Umzumbe, south coast;
  • Ramsgate, south coast;
  • Hibberdene, south coast;
  • Thompson’s Bay, north coast;
  • Willard, north coast; and
  • Blythedale, north coast

These beaches are all clean, comply with water quality sampling, and wastewater or sewage-related discharges do not affect the beach area.

