South Africa

Jacob Zuma must return to prison: SCA

21 November 2022 - 10:02 By Franny Rabkin
Former president Jacob Zuma. File photo.
Former president Jacob Zuma. File photo.
Image: Alaister Russell/Sunday Times

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has dismissed former president Jacob Zuma’s appeal about his medical parole and says he must return to prison in Estcourt, KwaZulu-Natal.

“Mr Zuma, in law, has not finished serving his sentence. He must return to the Estcourt Correctional Centre to do so,” said the SCA in its unanimous judgment on Monday.

But how long he stays there was not a matter for the courts to decide, said the judgment. This was “a matter to be considered by the commissioner” of correctional services.

“If he is empowered in law to do so, the commissioner might take [the period already spent on medical parole] into account in determining any application or grounds for release,” said Justice Tati Makgoka.

Zuma may also still apply to appeal the SCA's order to the Constitutional Court, which would put the SCA order on hold for now.

'Oksalayo — we are not going back!' Zuma's daughter tweets after SCA ruling

Hot on the heels of the Supreme Court of Appeal’s dismissal of her father’s appeal about his medical parole, Dudu Zuma-Sambudla took to Twitter to ...
News
1 hour ago

The former president was sentenced to 15 months' imprisonment by the ConCourt for contempt after he breached its order to obey the summons of the state capture commission.

After serving less than two months, he was granted medical parole by Arthur Fraser, the former national commissioner of correctional services — despite not being recommended for it by the medical parole board. The decision was immediately challenged in the high court by the DA, the Helen Suzman Foundation and AfriForum. Their application was successful.

In his judgment, Makgoka said Fraser could not grant medical parole if the medical parole advisory board had not given a positive recommendation.

“If the board’s recommendation is negative, that is the end of the matter — the commissioner cannot lawfully grant medical parole,” said the judgment.

LISTEN | Is it possible to hold Zuma to account, despite the risk of unrest?

Fraser’s decision was also irrational on further grounds, said Makgoka. In granting parole, Fraser took into account factors that were “totally irrelevant” to medical parole. These included that Zuma was 79, that he was the former president, and the riots that occurred in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in July last year.

“While these factors may well be taken into consideration in an application for normal parole, they have no bearing at all in an application for medical parole,” said the judgment.

The high court’s order had declared that the time Zuma had spent on medical parole should not be counted as part of his sentence.

But the appeal court said “matters concerning how an inmate serves his or her sentence [and] when and how he or she qualifies for and is to be released on parole, quintessentially reside in the province of the executive — the department, in this instance”.

WATCH | 'I am a free man,' says laid-back Zuma

Former president Jacob Zuma is seemingly living a normal life following the expiry of his prison sentence for contempt of court.
News
3 weeks ago

The judgment criticised the correctional services department for releasing a media statement in October that said the former president had completed his sentence. “Such pronouncement was premature, given that the determination of the very issue was still pending before this court.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Zuma’s foundation thanks supporters for buying his book

The first printed copy of the book was bought for R20,000 at a mini-auction. It retails for R280 at bookstores.
News
3 hours ago

WATCH | 'Police are afraid of Ramaphosa,' Zuma tells Cape Town ANC branches

Former President Jacob Zuma has called on ANC branches to voice concerns about corruption, including raising questions about the Phala Phala farm ...
Politics
20 hours ago

EXPLAINER | Why Jacob Zuma’s arms trial is on hold, again

The former president’s legal team say they will again apply for the prosecutor’s ousting.
News
1 month ago

Zuma may yet end up back in prison

After a marathon day of arguments in the Supreme Court of Appeal on Monday, a number of questions emerged as crucial in former president Jacob Zuma’s ...
Opinion & Analysis
3 months ago

LISTEN | Counsel questioned on ‘scratched out’ medical records in Zuma parole appeal

Justice Dambuza asked why parliament would set up a medical parole board if its findings were superfluous
News
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘Betrayed’ Mkhize searches for new deputy after Mashatile rethink Politics
  2. The Cape Town beach that’s ‘chronically polluted’ News
  3. Ramaphosa’s time is up, says deputy minister Phumulo Masualle Politics
  4. LISTEN | ‘The pit bull’s greatest enemy is misinformation’: Pit Bull Federation South Africa
  5. Fears of a bleak Christmas at the coast as KZN beaches fail poo tests News

Latest Videos

Cape Town buses set alight during #TaxiStrike
EXPLAINER: Human rights, worker deaths and heat: Here's why the Qatar World Cup ...