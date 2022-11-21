South Africa

Tourists forced to delay trips to Giant's Castle as protesters demand jobs

21 November 2022 - 09:34
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife appealed to guests booked at Giant’s Castle to delay their trip until further notice on Monday after protest action.
Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife appealed to guests booked at Giant’s Castle to delay their trip until further notice on Monday after protest action.
Image: Supplied

KwaZulu-Natal tourism was dealt a blow on Monday morning when protesters blocked the road to the popular Giant’s Castle Resort in the Mahlutshini area.

Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife issued an alert to visitors to delay their trip until further notice.

“The community is demanding job opportunities. The police have been informed and will be on the scene shortly with Ezemvelo to engage the community.

“We appeal to all guests booked at Giant’s Castle to delay their trip until further notice later today. They may also call our head office on 033-845-1000 for updates or check out Ezemvelo social media platforms for updates,” the wildlife authority said.

Meanwhile, the Bridge City Management Association said protests were also taking place outside the Durban mall precinct.

“The protest action affects access into the precinct at the M25 KwaMashu offramp into Bridge City and at the corner of Bridge City Boulevard and the Ntuzuma access road.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

The crisis on KZN’s beaches should have been avoided

The crisis facing the hospitality and tourism sectors on KwaZulu-Natal’s coast ahead of the festive season, because of the contamination of beaches ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Fears of a bleak Christmas at the coast as KZN beaches fail poo tests

Popular beaches in Durban and on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast are brimming with faecal matter and other toxins, Sunday Times tests of the water ...
News
1 day ago

Zama zamas threaten tourism near Bourke’s Luck Potholes in Blyde River Canyon

As oblivious local and international tourists frolic and capture nature’s beauty on their cameras at the Bourke’s Luck Potholes in the Blyde River ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘Betrayed’ Mkhize searches for new deputy after Mashatile rethink Politics
  2. The Cape Town beach that’s ‘chronically polluted’ News
  3. Ramaphosa’s time is up, says deputy minister Phumulo Masualle Politics
  4. LISTEN | ‘The pit bull’s greatest enemy is misinformation’: Pit Bull Federation South Africa
  5. Fears of a bleak Christmas at the coast as KZN beaches fail poo tests News

Latest Videos

Cape Town buses set alight during #TaxiStrike
EXPLAINER: Human rights, worker deaths and heat: Here's why the Qatar World Cup ...