Zuma’s foundation thanks supporters for buying his book

The book is said to be the first of many the former president will release, with sales going towards his legal fees.
According to Zuma, the book is meant to set the record straight on “untrue” stories about him.
“I feel very good that some South Africans who are patriots have felt it was not fair for those South Africans who think differently to tell the kind of stories that were not true,” he said during the virtual launch of the book last year.
“The untruth about the work we have done demonstrated the truth is important for society to be well informed, to know what is happening. There is no use to create stories because you have powerful machinery to do so.”
Zuma also addressed claims that his nine years as president were a waste.
President Cyril Ramaphosa reportedly spoke about “nine wasted years” under Zuma during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland in February 2019.
Zuma said he was shocked by the statement.
“At the end, he stands up and says he has been part of the wasted nine years, which included him because we were with him.”
He said Ramaphosa was part of the government and participated in its programmes.
“In other words, he was saying ‘, this was what we have been doing and it was nothing'. If this was said by someone who was not in government, it would have not been an issue,” Zuma said.
Jacob Zuma’s foundation has thanked the former president’s supporters for showing up at his official book launch and purchasing the book.
The foundation launched Jacob Zuma Speaks in Umhlanga, KwaZulu-Natal recently, where the first printed copy was bought for R20,000 at a mini-auction. The book retails for R280 at bookstores.
“On behalf of our patron [former] president Jacob Zuma, the foundation wishes to extend a warm hand of gratitude to friends, family, colleagues and the media for attending the official book launch,” said the foundation.
“Your unwavering support and participation made this an event marked with substantive engagement where our patron clarified issues of national importance. Suffice to say it was an auspicious occasion.
“The Jacob G Zuma Foundation is indebted to all of you and looks forward to your continued support.”
First copy of Zuma's book fetches R20,000 at launch
