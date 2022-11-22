South Africa

Health services affected in Gauteng as public servants strike

22 November 2022 - 22:33 By TimesLIVE
PSA members marching to the National Treasury in Pretoria this month.
Image: Shonisani Tshikalange

As thousands of public servants embarked on a strike on Tuesday to demand better wages, the government warned employees who work in essential services they are prohibited from participating in protests during working hours.

In Gauteng, the provincial health department obtained an order at the labour court on Tuesday afternoon against several unions, preventing their members from obstructing the rendering of health services.

“The interim interdict is applicable with immediate effect and prevents striking public servants from assaulting, threatening, intimidating, and inciting violence in respect to any employees or staff members across our health facilities.

“It also prohibits the protesters from destroying or damaging any property or preventing free movement or access to healthcare facilities or any of department of health offices,” health department spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said.

Modiba said the provision of services in some parts of the province, particularity in Sebokeng Hospital in Sedibeng and Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital in Johannesburg,  were affected.

Modiba said at Chris Hani Baragwanath, the protest action resulted in the cancellation of all elective surgeries planned for the day and only one emergency theatre was operational. Modiba said the hospital also worked with minimal staff in critical areas, including maternity, theatres, intensive care unit and the emergency department.

Sebokeng Hospital operated with skeleton staff after nurses and doctors as well as administrative staff were prevented from entering the facility by the protesters. Gauteng emergency medical services personnel were on standby, transporting patients with emergencies to alternative facilities.

 “The situation improved in the afternoon and the department continues to closely monitor the affect of the protest on facilities,” Modiba said.

He said police had been ordered to assist the department where necessary to enforce the interim order, which will remain in effect pending the return date of March 1 next year.

Department of public service and administration spokesperson  Moses Mushi said the government had provided departments with guidelines to apply the principle of “no work, no pay” to manage those public servants who intend on participating in the strike during working hours.

Mushi said leave will be strictly managed, and no leave will be granted unless under extreme and compelling situations.

He said where there was violence or damage to property and where strikers prevented access to buildings, law enforcement will be applied.

