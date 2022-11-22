Hoyle said: “We are proud that just over 25 years later, the president of the free and democratic South Africa addresses us once again. President Mandela was open about the challenges that faced the new South Africa but he also set out the ideals that would shape the future.”
As an MP, he said, he admired the South African parliamentary system.
“I hope that you will convey my sympathy to our parliamentary colleagues that the dreadful fire at the South African parliament earlier this year. Our buildings embody our history but ultimately its parliaments are made up of the people, the ideals which inspire those people and the values they hold to.”
Prior to addressing MPs, Ramaphosa paid a visit to Buckingham Palace.
Here are some images from his stop at the palace.
IN PICTURES | Ramaphosa assures British MPs parliament will be restored to its former glory
Image: Supplied/ GCIS
Image: Supplied/ GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa has given British MPs his word that the South African parliament, which was gutted by a fire in January, will be rebuilt soon.
“Thank you very much for your kind words about the burning of our parliament building. We will rebuild it shortly and it will return to its former glory,” said Ramaphosa during a joint sitting in parliament at the Palace of Westminster in London on Monday.
Ramaphosa was responding to remarks made by speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lindsey Hoyle, who in his opening remarks expressed sympathies to SA after the fire which guttered the historic Cape Town building.
Prior to addressing MPs, Ramaphosa paid a visit to Buckingham Palace.
Here are some images from his stop at the palace.
Image: Elmond Jiyane/GCIS
Image: Elmond Jiyane/GCIS
Image: Elmond Jiyane/GCIS
Image: GCIS
Image: GCIS
Image: GCIS
Image: GCIS
Image: GCIS
