The department of justice and correctional services says it has noted the Constitutional Court judgment on Janusz Waluś's parole and will consider it carefully.
Spokesperson for the department Chrispin Phiri told TimesLIVE the department is studying the judgment.
“We have noted the judgment and will carefully consider it to ensure that we are fully enlightened.,” he said.
Waluś has been serving time for the 1993 murder of SACP leader Chris Hani.
On Monday, in an unanimous decision, the apex court found that justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola’s 2020 decision to deny Waluś parole was irrational and set it aside for review.
The court ordered Waluś be paroled within 10 days of the judgment.
Chief justice Raymond Zondo said: “A period of more than 15 years has lapsed since [Waluś] became eligible for consideration to be placed on parole. It was in 2005 that [he] became eligible to be considered for placement on parole.”
The history of Waluś’s applications for parole revealed the parole board had previously recommended he be paroled, but that never happened as justice ministers had always rejected his release. “They can no longer stand in the way of [Waluś]. He has complied with every aspect, and the court finds it just and equitable that he should be released on parole,” Zondo said.
Janusz Waluś: Justice department to 'carefully consider' ConCourt ruling
Image: Len Khumalo
The department of justice and correctional services says it has noted the Constitutional Court judgment on Janusz Waluś's parole and will consider it carefully.
Spokesperson for the department Chrispin Phiri told TimesLIVE the department is studying the judgment.
“We have noted the judgment and will carefully consider it to ensure that we are fully enlightened.,” he said.
Waluś has been serving time for the 1993 murder of SACP leader Chris Hani.
On Monday, in an unanimous decision, the apex court found that justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola’s 2020 decision to deny Waluś parole was irrational and set it aside for review.
The court ordered Waluś be paroled within 10 days of the judgment.
Chief justice Raymond Zondo said: “A period of more than 15 years has lapsed since [Waluś] became eligible for consideration to be placed on parole. It was in 2005 that [he] became eligible to be considered for placement on parole.”
The history of Waluś’s applications for parole revealed the parole board had previously recommended he be paroled, but that never happened as justice ministers had always rejected his release. “They can no longer stand in the way of [Waluś]. He has complied with every aspect, and the court finds it just and equitable that he should be released on parole,” Zondo said.
'This judgment is diabolical': Chris Hani's widow slams Zondo
The judges also noted the minister had accepted that Waluś had shown remorse for his crime, that during his imprisonment since 1993 he has had no negative disciplinary record, he had apologised several times and that his risk of reoffending were he to be placed on parole was low.
Opposing Waluś's appeal, the minister, the SACP and Hani's widow Limpho contended the minister’s decision not to grant him parole was justified and rational. They said Waluś's actions nearly plunged South Africa into civil war and he nearly prevented the attainment of democracy.
Limpho, who was in the public gallery, lashed out at the judgment, describing it as diabolic. She said karma would deal with the judges who had agreed that her husband’s killer should be paroled.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
'Insensitive and regressive' — EFF rejects Chris Hani killer’s parole, calls for rescission
ConCourt gives reasons why it ordered Walus' parole
Waluś is also entitled to benefit from the law, says ConCourt
EDITORIAL | Rule of law means Zuma must return to jail and Janusz must be freed
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos