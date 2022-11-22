South Africa

Janusz Waluś: Justice department to 'carefully consider' ConCourt ruling

22 November 2022 - 12:09
Janusz Waluś, the Polish immigrant who assassinated SACP leader and MK chief of staff Chris Hani in 1993. File photo.
Image: Len Khumalo

The department of justice and correctional services says it has noted the Constitutional Court judgment on Janusz Waluś's parole and will consider it carefully. 

Spokesperson for the department Chrispin Phiri told TimesLIVE the department is studying the judgment. 

“We have noted the judgment and will carefully consider it to ensure that we are fully enlightened.,” he said.

Waluś has been serving time for the 1993 murder of SACP leader Chris Hani.

On Monday, in an unanimous decision, the apex court found that justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola’s 2020 decision to deny Waluś parole was irrational and set it aside for review.

The court ordered Waluś be paroled within 10 days of the judgment.

Chief justice Raymond Zondo said: “A period of more than 15 years has lapsed since [Waluś] became eligible for consideration to be placed on parole. It was in 2005 that [he] became eligible to be considered for placement on parole.”

The history of Waluś’s applications for parole revealed the parole board had previously recommended he be paroled, but that never happened as justice ministers had always rejected his release. “They can no longer stand in the way of [Waluś]. He has complied with every aspect, and the court finds it just and equitable that he should be released on parole,” Zondo said.

'This judgment is diabolical': Chris Hani's widow slams Zondo

“This judgment is diabolical, totally diabolical. I’ve never seen anything like this,” said Hani's widow.
News
3 hours ago

The judges also noted the minister had accepted that Waluś had shown remorse for his crime, that during his imprisonment since 1993 he has had no negative disciplinary record, he had apologised several times and that his risk of reoffending were he to be placed on parole was low.

Opposing Waluś's appeal, the minister, the SACP and Hani's widow Limpho contended the minister’s decision not to grant him parole was justified and rational. They said Waluś's actions nearly plunged South Africa into civil war and he nearly prevented the attainment of democracy.

Limpho, who was in the public gallery, lashed out at the judgment, describing it as diabolic. She said karma would deal with the judges who had agreed that her husband’s killer should be paroled.

'Insensitive and regressive' — EFF rejects Chris Hani killer’s parole, calls for rescission

The EFF has joined the chorus of reaction to a ConCourt decision to parole Chris Hani's killer, calling it "callous, insensitive and regressive".
News
5 hours ago

ConCourt gives reasons why it ordered Walus' parole

In ordering the placement of Chris Hani’s murderer Janus Walusz on parole, the Constitutional Court said it was in as good a position as the minister ...
News
14 hours ago

Waluś is also entitled to benefit from the law, says ConCourt

Chris Hani’s widow, Limpho, expressed her disappointment, saying ‘this country is gone, it’s finished’
News
15 hours ago

EDITORIAL | Rule of law means Zuma must return to jail and Janusz must be freed

Political pressure and public opinion are not a court’s concern in reviewing parole decisions
Opinion & Analysis
15 hours ago
