“It must not be forgotten that during this targeted and co-ordinated hit on GFIS and its former head, Gen Shadrack Sibiya, the corruption-busting unit was cleared of using or owning any intelligence gathering equipment, as alleged by the same role players.
“The order further emboldens our fight against corruption and ensuring the security of Joburg and its residents.”
TimesLIVE Investigations contacted former city manager Brink but was unable to reach him.
Sibiya said: “I feel vindicated that the report was set aside by the high court because the issues raised in the report were invalid. I have always abided by the rule of law and aimed to work within the ambits of those laws and rules. I have never acted outside the law and I feel vindicated by the court’s judgment.”
Sibiya, also the former Hawks head in Gauteng, is in a new position as head of operations in the police service.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Johannesburg high court 'vindicates' corruption buster Shadrack Sibiya
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
The Gauteng High Court has set aside a report commissioned by the former City of Johannesburg (CoJ) manager which found prima facie evidence of alleged unlawful and improper conduct against the city’s crime-busting head, Shadrack Sibiya.
In April, former CoJ city manager Floyd Brink suspended the investigative powers of Sibiya, head of group forensics and investigation services (GFIS), based on a report titled “Document Review Report”.
The report, conducted by Tshiqi Zebediela (TZ) Attorneys, found Sibiya did not have the required security clearance and, as a result, he had had access to sensitive and classified documents as well as authorising investigations and signing off investigation reports.
However, on November 16 the Johannesburg high court handed down a ruling saying the report had been “reviewed and set aside” — without providing reasons.
Al-Jamah-ah’s application dismissed in row with corruption-buster
The compiled report found a range of allegations made against Sibiya:
CoJ mayoral communication officer Mabine Seale said the Zebediele report cast a shadow over the city’s investigative services tasked with investigating corruption.
“The report and the preceding events were designed to delegitimise and collapse the work of GFIS while protecting those engaged in alleged acts corruption at the expense of service delivery and the city’s 6-million residents,” said Seale.
Johannesburg’s Mlandu resigns after report against Shadrack Sibiya concealed
“It must not be forgotten that during this targeted and co-ordinated hit on GFIS and its former head, Gen Shadrack Sibiya, the corruption-busting unit was cleared of using or owning any intelligence gathering equipment, as alleged by the same role players.
“The order further emboldens our fight against corruption and ensuring the security of Joburg and its residents.”
TimesLIVE Investigations contacted former city manager Brink but was unable to reach him.
Sibiya said: “I feel vindicated that the report was set aside by the high court because the issues raised in the report were invalid. I have always abided by the rule of law and aimed to work within the ambits of those laws and rules. I have never acted outside the law and I feel vindicated by the court’s judgment.”
Sibiya, also the former Hawks head in Gauteng, is in a new position as head of operations in the police service.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Shadrack Sibiya's powers to investigate reinstated by Johannesburg high court
Shadrack Sibiya cleared of claims he procured spying equipment for City of Joburg
Avis confiscates 2,500 City of Joburg vehicles as contract expires
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos