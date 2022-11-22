South Africa

LISTEN | We have reverted to 10% wage demand, says PSA

22 November 2022 - 16:19 By TImesLIVE
Public service unions want a 10% increase. The government has offered a baseline 3%.
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele

Public Servants Association (PSA) members joined a nationwide strike by those aligned to several other such unions on Tuesday.

The strike took place in all provinces except the Western Cape, amid an ongoing taxi strike in the province. 

Unions belonging to Cosatu, the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) and the Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa) marched to Treasury to hand over a memorandum. It was received and signed by acting public service and administration minister Thulas Nxesi. 

Chief PSA negotiator John Teffo said: "We have reverted to a 10% wage demand since we saw the employer disrespect us." 

LISTEN HERE: 

The government offered a baseline 3%.  

Teffo warned that an indefinite strike might be imminent should their demands not be met.

He said members were prepared to intensify their strike action through measures including border closures and shutting economic activities aligned to public services. 

TimesLIVE

