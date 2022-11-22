South Africa

Severe thunderstorm warning for Gauteng and Mpumalanga

22 November 2022 - 09:32 By TimesLIVE
A car makes its way through a flooded road in Newtown, Johannesburg. File image
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

The SA Weather Service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms with possible heavy downpours, hail and strong winds for the southern parts of Gauteng and Mpumalanga, the eastern part of the North West and northern part of the Free State.

Gauteng's weather forecast for Tuesday.
Image: SAWS

Elsewhere, KwaZulu-Natal is expected to be cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers and a moderate to fresh northerly to north-easterly wind, becoming southerly to southwesterly from the south from late morning.

The western half of the Eastern Cape is forecast to be cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, while the eastern part of the province is set to be cloudy and cool with scattered showers

The Free State is partly cloudy and cool to warm, becoming cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers, while the Western Cape will be mostly fine and warm to hot but cool along the south coast. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate easterly to south-easterly along the south coast, otherwise moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly becoming southwesterly in the afternoon.

