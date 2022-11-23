Crime stats | About 10,000 additional boots on the ground to fight crime during festive season

Police minister Bheki Cele has announced 10,000 additional police officers will be deployed across the country to bolster crime-fighting efforts.

“As the country heads towards the festive season, criminals tend to be brazen as they try to undermine the rule of law. But this ministry is satisfied with the provincial safer festive season operational plans of the SAPS, to safeguard the festive season,” Cele said.

“The inclusion of 10,000 more boots to the service in December will intensify police visibility during the festive season and beyond.”

Cele said the additional members will be on the ground until the end of January next year as a means to escalate crime prevention and crime combating operations.

The minister called on communities to join the fight against crime.

“Nothing will replace fighting crime than warm bodies. Communities, young and old, have a role to play towards lowering the crime rate in the country. We encourage active participation against the common enemy of crime through formal involvement such as community policing forums or other structures that enhance the policing footprint,” he said.

TimesLIVE