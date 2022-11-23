Pit bulls across the country are being poisoned, stabbed, beaten, set alight and surrendered in large numbers to branches of the National Council of Societies for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA).
The NSPCA on Wednesday said the difficult task of dealing with the aftermath of these attacks, combined with their limited recourse, has compelled the organisation to approach the department of agriculture, rural development & land reform for urgent intervention.
NSPCA public relations officer Keshvi Nair told TimesLIVE they reached out to the department on Wednesday morning via e-mail.
“Pit bulls are being surrendered to SPCAs in large numbers and, in communities where owners have not surrendered their pit bulls, the communities are beginning to take matters into their own hands. Animals are being poisoned, stabbed, beaten and set alight in retaliation from angry communities,” she said.
Calls to have the breed banned have been mounting from the likes of the EFF and even celebrities, after several recent attacks in which children have been mauled to death.
NSPCA approaches state as pit bulls killed, ‘surrendered in large numbers’
Image: 123rf/Gloria Anderson
Pit bulls across the country are being poisoned, stabbed, beaten, set alight and surrendered in large numbers to branches of the National Council of Societies for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA).
The NSPCA on Wednesday said the difficult task of dealing with the aftermath of these attacks, combined with their limited recourse, has compelled the organisation to approach the department of agriculture, rural development & land reform for urgent intervention.
NSPCA public relations officer Keshvi Nair told TimesLIVE they reached out to the department on Wednesday morning via e-mail.
“Pit bulls are being surrendered to SPCAs in large numbers and, in communities where owners have not surrendered their pit bulls, the communities are beginning to take matters into their own hands. Animals are being poisoned, stabbed, beaten and set alight in retaliation from angry communities,” she said.
Calls to have the breed banned have been mounting from the likes of the EFF and even celebrities, after several recent attacks in which children have been mauled to death.
Debate about the breed in South Africa has been raging, said Nair.
“As the number of aggressive dogs surrendered to SPCAs across South Africa increases, so too does the NSPCA’s concern for the effect this will have on SPCAs (especially the smaller societies operating in outlying areas), as well as what will happen in the areas where there are no SPCAs. The SPCA does not receive funding from the government.”
In addition to the vital service SPCAs are already providing to their communities on limited resources, the organisation is faced with dealing with the issue alone, she said.
“The SPCA is taking action at great risk and cost to assist animals and communities. Realistically, the movement does not have the resources to cover the cost of this national campaign without support from other relevant role players.”
Nair said the department of agriculture, rural development and land reform was approached on what its plan and strategy was to address the national issue, given it was their responsibility.
“There is an urgent need for government intervention, failing which humans and animals could be harmed at an even greater scale.”
Department spokesperson Reggie Ncgobo could not be reached for comment.
On Sunday three-year-old Keketso Innocent Saule, was mauled to death by two pit bull terriers in Hennenman, in the Free State.
It was the second incident in the province in a week.
On November 12, police said a pit bull had to be shot dead after it mauled an eight-year-old boy to death at his home in Vista Park, Bloemfontein.
It is alleged the dog escaped from its enclosure and jumped over the fence into the neighbour’s premises at about 2pm on Saturday.
POLL | Should pit bulls be banned as pets?
Last month, an online petition calling for an end to ownership of pit bulls was launched.
The Sizwe Kupelo Foundation, which is behind the petition, said: “The call to ban pit bulls in South Africa comes as other countries like Russia, Finland, Denmark, UK, Portugal, parts of Germany, parts of China, parts of Brazil and parts of Australia, among a host of countries have either banned, put restrictions on ownership of the breed or its importation.”
The organisation’s founder Sizwe Kupelo said: “The defence by pit bull lovers that it is how you raise the dog does not hold water. So many people, including joggers, have been attacked and killed by pit bulls.”
The department has been approached via e-mail.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Many pit bull owners are surrendering their dogs to the SPCA
Three-year-old boy mauled to death by pit bull in Free State
Three pit bulls stoned, stabbed and burnt to death after mauling child
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos