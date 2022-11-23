African Transformation Movement (ATM) MP Vuyo Zungula and former ANC KwaZulu-Natal provincial secretary Thanduxolo Sabelo are among those who have publicly called for reparations from Britain’s new monarch.
“South Africa should leave the Commonwealth, demand reparations for all the harm done by Britain, draft a new constitution based on the will of the people of South Africa, not the British Magna Carta, and demand the return of all the gold and diamonds stolen by Britain,” Zungula said after Queen Elizabeth II’s death earlier this year.
Sabelo said: “The minerals of our country and other countries continue to benefit Britain at the expense of our people. We remain in deep, shameful poverty. We remain with mass unemployment and rising levels of crime due to the oppression and devastation caused by her and her forefathers.
“The Cullinan Diamond must be returned to South Africa with immediate effect”.
POLL | Does Ramaphosa know he should bring back the diamond?
Image: Aaron Chown/Pool via REUTERS (Pool)
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s trip to the United Kingdom has sparked calls for him to return with the world-famous Cullinan Diamond.
Ramaphosa is in the UK for a state visit. He met King Charles III and other members of the royal family and addressed a joint sitting of parliament at the Palace of Westminster in London. He is meeting with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at London’s 10 Downing Street on Wednesday.
The Cullinan Diamond is the largest gem-quality rough diamond ever found, weighing 3,106.75 carats. It was discovered in Cullinan, Gauteng in 1905. It forms part of the world-famous Crown Jewels and was presented as a birthday gift to King Edward VII.
While some have been impressed with his visit so far, others have urged Ramaphosa to ask for the diamond to be returned.
