South Africa

Body of missing Mpumalanga boy found near where his father died

24 November 2022 - 13:04
The body of Shaydino Padda, 5, was found in an open field after he was reported missing on Tuesday.
Image: Supplied

The body of five-year-old Shaydino “Bokkie” Padda, who went missing on Tuesday, has been found in an open field near King George Park in the Witbank CBD.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Donald Mdhluli confirmed the finding by the Witbank police on Wednesday afternoon. He said the boy was identified by a family member at the scene.

“A post-mortem will be conducted to confirm cause of death,” he said, adding a murder docket will be opened for investigation.

Mdhluli said the body of the boy's father was discovered earlier in the week on a school field nearby. Police have opened an inquest docket into his death.

The Witbank News reported that the search for the child had begun after the father failed to return him to his mother after a visit. The father allegedly committed suicide.

TimesLIVE

