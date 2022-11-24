South Africa

Operation Dudula asks to join ZEP case

24 November 2022 - 06:59 By TimesLIVE
Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi. File photo.
Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi. File photo.
Image: TREVOR SAMSON

Operation Dudula wants to be joined in a court application by the Helen Suzman Foundation seeking a review of the lawfulness of the decision by home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi to terminate the Zimbabwe exemption permit (ZEP).

The HSF wants the high court in Pretoria to declare the decision by Motsoaledi to terminate the ZEP and grant a limited extension of 12 months unlawful, unconstitutional and invalid.

The application by the HSF is being opposed by the home affairs minister.

Operation Dudula applied to the court to be joined as a respondent in the application.

It is also seeking the indefinite postponement of the review proceedings, set down for Monday.

The HSF  is still pursuing its legal challenge of the termination of the ZEP, despite Motsoaledi extending the permit until June 2023.

Operation Dudula wants any respondents who seek to oppose its application to pay the costs of the matter.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Police allowed to conduct spot checks on foreigners: Motsoaledi

Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi this week gave the SAPS the green light to spot check foreigners to ascertain whether they were legally in ...
News
2 months ago

Expired Zim exemption permit holders who don’t apply for legal status ‘will be punished’, says Motsoaledi

Expired Zimbabwean exemption permit holders who do not apply to be in SA legally must be prepared to face the consequences.
News
2 months ago

Operation Dudula targets foreign national drivers and companies that hire them after deadly Pongola crash

Operation Dudula in KwaZulu-Natal has repeated calls for transport operators to stop hiring foreign national drivers.
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. 'We know our own cars have expired license discs' - JMPD after social media ... News
  2. Inside Gayton McKenzie's R4.5bn logistics hub in the Karoo South Africa
  3. It's still safe to take a dip at these nine KZN south and north coast beaches South Africa
  4. Durban man 'paid hijackers R20k to spare his life' South Africa
  5. 'Oksalayo — we are not going back!' Zuma's daughter tweets after SCA ruling South Africa

Latest Videos

Beaming Ramaphosa receives royal treatment, standing ovation in UK
ANC announces top six nominees ahead of elective conference