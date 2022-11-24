Operation Dudula wants to be joined in a court application by the Helen Suzman Foundation seeking a review of the lawfulness of the decision by home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi to terminate the Zimbabwe exemption permit (ZEP).
The HSF wants the high court in Pretoria to declare the decision by Motsoaledi to terminate the ZEP and grant a limited extension of 12 months unlawful, unconstitutional and invalid.
The application by the HSF is being opposed by the home affairs minister.
Operation Dudula applied to the court to be joined as a respondent in the application.
It is also seeking the indefinite postponement of the review proceedings, set down for Monday.
The HSF is still pursuing its legal challenge of the termination of the ZEP, despite Motsoaledi extending the permit until June 2023.
Operation Dudula wants any respondents who seek to oppose its application to pay the costs of the matter.
Operation Dudula asks to join ZEP case
Image: TREVOR SAMSON
